It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 10-4 through 14 games. That's better than a .700 winning percentage. Yet, they aren't in first place in their division because the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have gotten off to even better starts. Should the Dodgers be concerned? Not at this early stage of the season. If the Dodgers win 10 out of every 14 games they play, they will win over 110 games this season, which many people in baseball think they are going to do. If the Padres or Giants can keep pace, the Dodgers will simply tip the cap and say “too good.”

Do the Dodgers need to play better baseball in order to reach their potential? Yes. They were sloppy and just plain bad in their recent series loss to the Washington Nationals. That said, it was one series, not a week or a month. The Dodgers simply need to get back on the beam as they return home to face the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs-Dodgers Projected Starters

Matthew Boyd vs Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Matthew Boyd (1-0) has been good in his first starts since joining the Cubs. He pitched in the postseason for the Cleveland Guardians last October and held up well. The Cubs have to think they made a very shrewd acquisition for a veteran lefty who can eat up innings and become a reliable member of the Chicago rotation.

Last Start: April 5 vs San Diego Padres — 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1) was very strong last week against the Phillies in Philadelphia. He didn't get the win because the Phillies shut down the Dodger lineup, but he did his part. If he can shut down an elite batting order on the road, he should feel he is in the right place and performing up to his expected standards. Yamamoto has established himself as the rock of this staff, especially with Tyler Glasnow struggling in the early stages of the season.

Last Start: April 4 at Philadelphia Phillies — 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

Here are the Cubs-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Dodgers Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +168

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Cubs vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee (Cubs) | SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Matthew Boyd can match Yoshinobu Yamamoto and enable the Cubs to ultimately cover the spread. The Dodgers played bad baseball on their 2-4 road trip to Philadelphia and Washington. If they don't improve, they will get clocked by the high-scoring Cubs, whose acquisition of Kyle Tucker looks like a home run right now.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers looked very uncomfortable on the road in the East. They looked all out of sorts in the cold and damp of Philly and DC. Now that they are back home — where they have not lost a game yet this season — they should be a lot more comfortable and can hammer Matthew Boyd, who is a good pitcher but not a dominant one.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

We lean Dodgers, but LA isn't playing great baseball and the Cubs have an in-form pitcher. This is a live-play game, not a game in which to make a pregame bet.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5