The Chicago Cubs open up a new series as they host the San Diego Padres. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Cubs prediction and pick.

The Padres are 7-0 so far this year, sitting a half-game behind the Dodgers in the NL West. They opened up the season with a four-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves, and then they would sweep the Cleveland Guardians in three games to move to 7-0.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are 5-4 on the year, but the Cubs just swept the Athletics in three games. After splitting the series with the Diamondbacks, the offense came alive against the Athletics, scoring 35 runs in three games.

Padres-Cubs Projected Starters

Randy Vasquez vs. Shota Imanga

Randy Vasquez (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Vasquez went six innings, giving up four hits and four walks last time out. He would strike out three and not give up a run, but take the no-decision as the Padres won the game 1-0.

Away Splits: This will be the first road start of the year for Vasquez. He was 3-4 with a 6.07 ERA on the road last year.

Shota Imanga (1-0) with a 0.82 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Imanga went seven innings, giving up three hits and two walks. He would strike out four and give up just one run in a win over the Diamondbacks.

Home Splits: Imanga does not have a start at Wrigley Field, but was the pitcher for the home team when the Cubs faced the Dodgers in Japan. He went four innings, giving up four walks but no hits and no runs in that game

Here are the Padres-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Cubs Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +124

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Padres vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/ 11:20 AM PT

TV: SDPA/MARQ

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the top of the order for the Padres and has hit well this year. He is hitting .423 this year while also having four walks, a double, a home run, five RBIs, and seven runs scored. Tatis has also stolen five bases. Hitting behind Tatis is Luis Arraez. Arraez is hitting just .148, but has a home run, three RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base. The top of the order is rounded out by Manny Machado. Machado is hitting .400 this year with three doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored. He has also stolen four bases.

Meanwhile, Jackson Merrill has been great in the middle of the order. He is hitting .417 with two home runs, a double, eight RBIS and five runs scored. Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts hit behind Merrill. Cronenworth is hitting .263 with a home run, two RBIS, and six runs scored. Bogaerts is hitting .227 with two doubles, three RBIS, and four runs scored.

Finally, Gavin Sheets is having a solid year further down the order. He is hitting .444 this year with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ian Happ leads the top of the order for the Cubs. He is hitting just .184 this year but has a .304 on-base percentage. Further, Happ has a double, a home run, five RBIs, and has scored six times. Meanwhile, Seiya Suzuki has been hitting well this year. He is hitting .275 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Kyle Tucker rounds out the top of the order. He has hit .324 this year with a .444 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, two stolen bases, and ten runs scored.

Dansby Swanson hits in the middle of the lineup. He is hitting .222 with a .282 OBP. Swanson has two home runs and three doubles to pair with hit six RBIs and five runs scored. Nico Hoerner and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit behind Swanson in the lineup. Hoerner is hitting .333 with a .407 OBP. He has three RBIs, three stolen bases, and five runs scored. Crow-Armstrong is hitting just .200 but has three doubles, three RBIs, and six runs scored.

Final Padres-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to the pitching matchup. Both pitchers have started the year strong. Members of the Cubs have not hit well against Randy Vasquez, going just 3-17 with four strikeouts, and without an RBI or extra-base hit. Meanwhile, current Padres have hit .217 against Shota Imanga, with an RBI and a walk. The Padres offense has been better so far this year as well and can score plenty of runs overall. Take the Padres in this one.

Final Padres-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (+124)