Contender Series Week 7 continues with a fight between Dani Barbir and Mantas Kondratavicius in the middleweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Barbir-Kondratavicius prediction and pick.

Dani Barbir (7-0) enters Contender Series Week 7 unbeaten, most recently submitting Tomislav Spahovic via arm-triangle choke in the first round and knocking out Arkadiusz Maziakowski with elbows. He looks to remain unbeaten and secure his spot in the UFC's middleweight division when he takes on Mantas Kondratavicius on Tuesday night.

Mantas Kondratavicius (7-1) rides a two-fight win streak into Week 7, most recently scoring a first-round KO over Michael Tchamou and submitting Kirill Lumivuori with an armbar. He will look to extend his winning streak to three in a row and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Dani Barbir on Tuesday night, Week 7 of the Contender Series.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Dani Barbir-Mantas Kondratavicius Odds

Dani Barbir: -135

Mantas Kondratavicius: +105

Over 1.5 Rounds: +150

Under 1.5 Rounds: -195

Why Dani Barbir will win

Last Fight: (W) Tomislav Spahovic- SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Dani Barbir enters Week 7 of the Contender Series with an undefeated streak and a well-rounded arsenal that matches up favorably against Mantas Kondratavicius. Barbir’s blend of precise striking and suffocating top control has allowed him to neutralize brawlers and counter dangerous finishers, setting him up for consistent dominance.

Kondratavicius’s main vulnerability lies in his grappling defense, as seen in his lone loss by rear-naked choke. Barbir’s knack for capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes, especially in scramble-heavy fights, gives him a clear advantage if this matchup hits the mat, where submissions and effective ground-and-pound are signature strengths.

On the feet, Barbir’s composure and variety—from accurate jabs to sharp elbows in close—can stunt the Lithuanian’s aggressive surges. If Barbir controls the range and dictates the center, he forces Kondratavicius into reactive, less effective offense, frustrating him over three rounds.

As the bout progresses, Barbir’s cardio and ability to mix striking with grappling should allow him to wear down Kondratavicius. Expect Barbir to survive the early exchanges, establish his rhythm, drag the fight into his world, and secure either a unanimous decision or submission win Tuesday night.

Why Mantas Kondratavicius will win

Last Fight: (W) Michael Tchamou – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Mantas Kondratavicius has the explosiveness and finishing ability to turn the tables against the favored Dani Barbir on Week 7. With recent knockout and submission wins, he’s proven he can finish fights both standing and on the ground, making him a live underdog against any opponent he faces.

Kondratavicius’s aggressive approach has overwhelmed previous foes, forcing them to make defensive mistakes early. If he closes the distance and lands his powerful hooks or low kicks, he can disrupt Barbir’s rhythm and pressure him into uncomfortable exchanges—a scenario that often leads to abrupt, fight-altering moments.

While Barbir is disciplined, he has not yet faced a fighter with Kondratavicius’s blend of aggression and athleticism. Kondratavicius’s ability to mix up his attack—switching between striking and opportunistic grappling—makes him difficult to prepare for and even harder to keep at bay if he gets early momentum.

Should Barbir make any mistakes in the pocket or leave openings during transitions, Kondratavicius has shown the killer instinct to capitalize and finish with either a submission or ground-and-pound flurry. Expect him to come out fast and look for a statement finish, potentially handing Barbir his first professional loss Tuesday night and secure his UFC contract.

Final Dani Barbir-Mantas Kondratavicius Prediction & Pick

Dani Barbir vs. Mantas Kondratavicius is a classic battle of unblemished momentum versus dangerous finishing ability. Barbir enters unbeaten, wielding a mix of sharp boxing, suffocating top control, and submission skills that force opponents into uncomfortable positions from the start of every fight.

Kondratavicius, however, is not just another test—he’s a true finisher, coming off dominant knockout and slick submission wins that showcase his versatility. His best path to victory lies in his ability to blitz early, hunting for openings on the feet and capitalizing if Barbir is slow to defend in scrambles or clinch exchanges.

The likely difference-maker will be Barbir’s ability to dictate distance and shift the fight to the canvas should early striking exchanges go awry. Barbir’s cardio and commitment to a well-rounded attack are expected to pay dividends as the fight progresses, gradually draining Kondratavicius’s gas tank and diminishing his explosive opportunities.

Expect early fireworks, with both fighters having moments—but as the rounds accumulate, Barbir’s composure and grappling prowess should tilt the battle in his favor. Barbir gets it done by either dominant decision or submission in the later rounds, remaining undefeated and making a case for a UFC contract.

Final Dani Barbir-Mantas Kondratavicius Prediction & Pick: Dani Barbir (-135), Under 1.5 Rounds (-195)