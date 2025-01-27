ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-St Bonaventure prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dayton-St Bonaventure.

The Dayton Flyers looked like a lock for the NCAA Tournament one month ago. Then they ran into problems, losing several games, including an atrocious loss against UMass. The Flyers put themselves squarely on the bubble and canceled out some of the value of their huge wins over Marquette and UConn. The past week and a half, Dayton has regrouped. The Flyers have won three straight games against teams they should beat. The Atlantic 10 might be a one-bid league at the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but Dayton has a chance to be the one at-large team from the league if it doesn't win the Atlantic 10 Tournament in March. The Flyers simply have to stack wins against a beatable conference. They could lose one or two more games and still be in decent shape, but if they lose four or five more games against this conference, they will be sweating when Championship Week rolls around. It's important for Dayton to continue to bank wins and not create any doubt with the selection committee.

Saint Bonaventure has really struggled over the past two weeks. The Bonnies were doing well this season, having lost only two games through their first two months of play. In early January, they appeared ready to challenge for the Atlantic 10 title. The past two weeks, however, have been an utter disaster for the Bonnies. They have lost three in a row and four of their last five. The problem is clearly their offense. Saint Bonaventure has not scored more than 63 points in any of its last four games. That's a consistent lack of scoring production and cause for real alarm as the season moves along. Saint Bonaventure needs this Dayton game to get back on track. UD is a target for most teams in the A-10. Bonaventure needs to harness the excitement of a home crowd and turn it into an improved performance, particularly at the offensive end of the floor.

How to Watch Dayton vs St Bonaventure

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Bonaventure is a total mess at the offensive end of the floor. Teams might go through one or two games in which nothing works on offense, but when a slump at one end of the floor reaches four consecutive games, that speaks to deeper structural problems and limitations which indicate a team losing hold of its season. It's really hard to trust a cratering team. Dayton has been better in recent weeks and should win.

Why St Bonaventure Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton has won three straight, but those three wins were generally close. This is a road game for the Flyers, who have not been consistent in handling road environments well. This is the game where the Bonnies can get healthy and score in the mid-70s if not higher. If Bonaventure does that, we should see a win for the home team.

Final Dayton-St Bonaventure Prediction & Pick

This is a total toss-up. We're leaning Bonnies, but recommend you stay away from this game.

Final Dayton-St Bonaventure Prediction & Pick: St Bonaventure moneyline