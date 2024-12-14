ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

There are several really attractive college basketball games on the Saturday slate. One is Gonzaga-UConn in prime time. This is another really good night fight, with Marquette going to Dayton to fight the Flyers.

The biggest and most obvious detail attached to this matchup is that both teams lost to Iowa State. The Cyclones are one of the top teams in the country, and part of the proof of that is their wins over each of these teams. Marquette made a run at ISU midway through the second half, but the Cyclones responded to that push with a counter-run to put the game away. It was a big-boy game, but Iowa State had the final say.

Iowa State struggled with Dayton in the first half of their game in the Maui Invitational, but the Cyclones turned things around in the second half and managed to earn a hard-fought five-point win. Dayton and Marquette both fell short of Iowa State, but both teams challenged the Cyclones and made them earn a victory. You can bet that Marquette coach Shaka Smart and Dayton coach Anthony Grant will study a lot of Iowa State film and look for ways to crack the code against each other in this game.

Marquette has to feel optimistic about its chances of winning the Big East this season, given how mortal and ordinary UConn has looked in the first several weeks of the season. However, the Golden Eagles need to take advantage of UConn's decline. They have to establish themselves as the big dog in the Big East. Winning this game at Dayton would help them to convincingly tell themselves they really do deserve to be considered the favorite in their conference.

Dayton is a program with a proud past, having reached the national championship game in the 1967 NCAA Final Four and then having made the Elite Eight before losing to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown in 1984. Dayton then managed to go all the way to the Elite Eight in 2014 before falling to Billy Donovan's Florida Gators. Grant and the current Flyers are trying to not only get back to the NCAA Tournament (which they reached last year), but get to the Sweet 16 and become a top-tier program in major college basketball.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Having played Iowa State on the road just a few days ago should help Marquette ride out tough sequences in this game and find the toughness needed to close down a big win. Marquette is the more proven program, having been a No. 2 seed in each of the past two NCAA Tournaments. The Golden Eagles have a higher ceiling than Dayton.

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton played Iowa State just as tough as Marquette did, and Dayton hosts this game. The home crowd and the energy it will give the Flyers should propel UD to the outright win versus Marquette.

Final Marquette-Dayton Prediction & Pick

Marquette is the proven big-game team in this matchup. Ignore home court and take Marquette.

Final Marquette-Dayton Prediction & Pick: Marquette -1.5