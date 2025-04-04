ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue their east coast trip as they face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Nationals prediction and pick.

The Diamondbacks enter the series at 4-3 on the year. After splitting a four-game series with the Cubs to open the year, they would take two of three from the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals are just 1-5 entering the series. After dropping two of three to the Phillies, they would be swept by the Blue Jays next.

The Diamondbacks and Nationals play game one of the series on Friday evening.

Diamondbacks-Nationals Projected Starters

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Mitchell Parker

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) with a 5.06 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.

Last Start: Rodriguez went 5.1 innings in his last start, giving up three hits and three walks. He would strike out five but also would give up two home runs and three runs overall in a no-decision as the Diamondbacks beat the Cubs 10-6.

Away Splits: Rodriguez has not pitched on the road yet but last year was 3-1 on the road in four starts with a 4.22 ERA.

Mitchell Parker (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.

Last Start: Parker went 6.1 innings in his last start, giving up seven hits and two walks. He would strike out five and not give up a run in a winning effort over the Phillies.

Home Splits: Parker is 1-0 at home this year with a 0.00 ERA.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Nationals Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -126

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: ARID/MASN2

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Corbin Carroll leads the way for the Diamondbacks at the top of the order. He is hitting .222 with a .344 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Geraldo Perdomo hits behind Carroll, and is hitting .320 on the year with a double, a home run, 11 RBIs, a stolen base, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order in Pavin Smith. Smith is hitting .308 with. .471 on-base percentage. He has three doubles, an RBI, and four runs scored.

Josh Naylor sits in the middle of the order for the Diamondbacks. He is hitting .320 this year with three doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Eugenio Suarez hit behind Naylor in the lineup. Gurriel is hitting .222 with two doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Suarez has been great this year. He is hitting .250 with a double, five home runs, 11 RBIs and seven runs scored. Finally, Ketel Marte is hitting .320 with a .452 OBP. He has two doubles, an RBI, and six runs scored.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

CJ Abrams leads the top of the order for the Nationals. He is hitting .280 this year with a .308 OBP. Further, he has two doubles, two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Abrams has also stolen two bases. Behind him in the lineup is Keibert Ruiz. Ruiz is hitting .381 with a .435 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order is James Wood. Wood is hitting .217 with a 2.80 OBP. He has a home run, an RBI, a stolen base, and two runs scored.

Nathaniel Lowe is having a solid year in the middle of the Nationals lineup. He is hitting .304 with a .360 on-base percentage. Lowe has two home runs, two doubles, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Josh Bell is not hitting great. Bell is hitting just .091 but has a .200 OBP. He has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Finally, Paul DeJong is hitting .222 with a .300 OBP. He has two doubles on the year, but has not scored or driven in a run.

Final Diamondbacks-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Eduardo Rodriguez was solid, but not great in his first start of the year. He took the no-decision but also gave up runs. Meanwhile, current members of the Nationals have hit well against him They have hit .273 with three RBIs. This includes Nathaniel Lowe who is four for seven with a double and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Parker has been great against the Diamondbacks. They are just four for 20 against Parker, with one extra-base hit. Further, only Ketel Marte has more than one hit against Parker, and he is the only one with an RBI. The Diamondbacks are the better offense, but take the Nationals to keep this one close.

Final Diamondbacks-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-156)