The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road to take on the Washington Nationals Friday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Diamondbacks-Nationals Projected Starters

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Jake Irvin

Brandon Pfaadt is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Chicago Cubs: Loss, 6 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Jake Irvin is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: No Decision, 5 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Nationals Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -136

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: DBacks.TV, MASN2

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brandon Pfaadt is fresh off a new contract, but he lost his first start of the season. Despite the loss, Pfaadt was able to turn in a quality start. He was able to get the Chicago Cubs to chase 33.3 percent of the time while inducing ground balls at a rate of 47.4 percent. He threw the ball well in the game, and he should be able to do that again. Washington is batting just .213 as a team, and they have scored the 10th-fewest runs in the MLB. If the right-hander can have a good start, the Diamondbacks will be able to win this game.

Arizona is coming off a very impressive series win over the New York Yankees. The pitching staff was able to quiet the torpedo bats of New York in their two wins while the offense put up 18 total runs in three games. In fact, the Diamondbacks have a batting average of .267 with an OPS of .828. They have collected 28 extra base hits, and they have been tough to strike out. If the Diamondbacks can keep up their stellar offensive play, they are going to begin this series with a win.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jake Irvin was excellent against the Philadelphia Phillies, but his bullpen blew the game. Still, he put together a good start, and kept his team in the game. Irvin was one of the better pitchers on the team last season, as well. He does not get a lot of strikeouts, but he does pound the zone. He will need to create a little bit more weak contact moving forward, but the right-hander has the stuff to be very good. If he can keep the Diamondbacks off balance for five or six innings, the Nationals will have a chance to win the game.

Washington has not hit the ball the way they have hoped this season. They were just swept by the Toronto Blue Jays and the Phillies took two of three from them. Their batting average, as mentioned, is not the highest, and they have struggled to score some runs. However, Dylan Crews, James Wood, Josh Bell, and Jacob Young are not going to stay quiet for long. If just two of those four players can break out of their slump Friday night, the Nationals will be in good shape.

Final Diamondbacks-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This is a sneaky good pitching matchup. However, the Diamondbacks bats are more trustworthy at the moment. For that reason, I will take Arizona to win the game.

Final Diamondbacks-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-136)