ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Yankees prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks-Yankees.

The New York Yankees face some substantial pitching questions this season. The injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil have left the Bronx Bombers shorthanded and in need of steady performances from their back-end rotation starters. Enter Carlos Carrasco, who needs to be an important part of the solution for the Yankees as they try to settle into their season. New York is trying to avoid being swept at home by the D-Backs, who barely missed the playoffs last season and are on a mission to get things right in 2025.

Diamondbacks-Yankees Projected Starters

Merrill Kelly vs. Carlos Carrasco

Merrill Kelly (1-0) was good in his first start of the year against the Chicago Cubs. Allowing only one run in 5 1/3 innings is something the Diamondbacks will regularly accept. However, Kelly did walk four batters. Other, better teams — such as the Yankees — will likely punish him if he allows four walks again. Kelly needs to improve his command of the strike zone. Failure to do so will result in a barrage of home runs from a Yankee lineup which has been swinging a mean set of sticks in the early days of the season.

Last Start: March 28 vs Chicago Cubs — 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 1 K

Carlos Carrasco (0-0) is making his first start of the season. He gave up three runs in two innings of relief on Saturday, March 29, against the Milwaukee Brewers. That game ended 20-9 in favor of the Yankees. Carrasco's runs were allowed when the Yankees had a huge lead. He was basically shaking off rust. Those were not important, high-leverage innings. Carrasco, who has bounced around multiple teams in his MLB career, was just getting his feet wet. Now he makes his first start on a Yankee rotation which has been hit hard by injuries. This is when Carrasco really needs to answer the bell for his team.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Yankees Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -102

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Diamondbacks) | YES (Yankees) | Prime Video (National)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Merrill Kelly is a better starting pitcher than Carlos Carrasco. Arizona is a good team at 4-2 through six games. However, the Diamondbacks are in fourth place in the National League West because three teams are better. The Dodgers and Padres are both unbeaten, and the Giants have just one loss. Arizona's need to “keep up with the Joneses” will give this team a level of urgency. That amount of urgency is something a lot of other MLB clubs will lack in the first weeks of the season. The D-Backs will hammer Carrasco and bag a series sweep.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees will punish Merrill Kelly if he continues to walk opposing hitters. New York is highly unlikely to be swept at home by the Diamondbacks. The odds would suggest the Yankees bounce back here. They simply have too many weapons to be consistently held down like this.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the D-Backs, but this is once again a game made for a live bet and not a pregame wager.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks moneyline