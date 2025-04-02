ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Yankees prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks-Yankees.

The New York Yankees have a lot going for them, but one obvious concern is the back end of their bullpen. Given the injuries to starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, the bullpen is going to get a lot of work this season. Manager Aaron Boone knows he will need to spread around a lot of innings to a lot of pitchers this season. Luke Weaver stepped up as the closer late last season, but other arms need to emerge in the late innings preceding Weaver. Tuesday night, Mark Leiter Jr. gave up a grand slam to Arizona slugger Eugenio Suarez in the eighth inning. The Yankees lost a 4-2 lead and the ballgame, 7-5, due to the Diamondbacks' five-run eighth. Pitching in general will be the Yankees' problem in 2025. Their offense seems capable, but the combination of pitching and defense will be a challenge throughout the year. The Yankees booted the ball over the yard in their opener against the Brewers a few days ago. Their defense let them down against the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series. How the bullpen and the defense evolve in 2025 should determine how high the Yankees can climb.

Diamondbacks-Yankees Projected Starters

Zac Gallen vs. Carlos Rodon

Zac Gallen (0-1) was rusty in his first start of the season against the Chicago Cubs. The numbers don't lie. When a pitcher's line for a game is stuffed with the number four across the board, you know that's bad. Gallen will instantly need to get back on the beam and establish the standard of the Cy Young contender he has been in the National League the past few seasons. Arizona is in the toughest division in baseball, the cutthroat National League West. Zac Gallen does not have much margin for error. He knows more than anyone else that he has to establish and maintain a high standard for Arizona.

Last Start: 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 4 K

Carlos Rodon (1-0) was very good in his opening start of 2025. He gave up a solo home run and nothing else in 5 1/3 innings. Rodon has a problem with giving up homers. The main thing will be to not give up homers with men on base and avoid the big inning. If Rodon can do that consistently in 2025, he will be what the Yankees need him to be in a thinned-out starting rotation hit hard by injuries.

Last Start: 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

Here are the Diamondbacks-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Yankees Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +118

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Diamondbacks) | YES (Yankees) | Prime Video (National)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zac Gallen had his rough season opener. Carlos Rodon had a strong season opener. Chances are that Gallen will pitch better than he did in his previous game, and that Rodon will be worse. That's the angle for anyone wanting to back the D-Backs here in New York.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are going to score runs. They are hitting the ball well and they are hitting the ball out of the park. Zac Gallen hasn't found his form yet, while Carlos Rodon looked good in his first start of the season. New York lost on Tuesday and will therefore have an angrier, more focused edge as well.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the D-Backs, but this is a live-play game. Wait for the right moment to bet on this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks moneyline