It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Drake-Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Drake-Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are trying to build upon their regular season. Coach Grant McCasland has done some really good work in Lubbock, getting Tech into second place in the rugged, cutthroat Big 12. Now Texas Tech is one win away from the Sweet 16. That is an NCAA Tournament result which would reinforce and validate the quality of the full season the Red Raiders have had. Texas Tech is not in the tier of college basketball programs for which a Final Four is the regular annual expectation. That belongs to Houston, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, and a few others. For Texas Tech, a Sweet 16 is a tremendous season, so in many ways, the Red Raiders are playing to fully validate their season in this game.

It won't be easy. Drake and Ben McCollum fully locked down a potent Missouri offense and sent the Tigers packing in the first round of March Madness. Drake might be a No. 11 seed and Texas Tech a No. 3 seed, but there doesn't seem to be a dramatic difference between these two sides.

Here are the Drake-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Drake-Texas Tech Odds

Drake: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +245

Texas Tech: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 126.5 (-115)

Under: 126.5 (-105)

How to Watch Drake vs Texas Tech

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET/3:10 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Why Drake Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is dealing with the injury to Chance McMillian, a core player on the team. He wasn't able to play against UNC Wilmington on Thursday night, so it's hard to think he will play in this game. If he does play, it's still an open question as to whether he would be effective on the court. Texas Tech needs all hands on deck against Drake's defense, which shut down Missouri on Thursday night. Drake and coach Ben McCollum have a formula. They stick to it. It works. Drake hasn't lost many times this season (fewer than five games), so at some point, it's hard to distrust the Bulldogs. They just keep getting the job done. Keep in mind that Drake won outright as a 6.5-point underdog against Mizzou. Now Drake is a 7.5-point dog against Texas Tech. Drake winning this game is the real question. Drake covering the spread seems like a very solid play to make, especially since Texas Tech struggled at times against UNC Wilmington and did not cover the spread against a No. 13 seed. Drake has earned the benefit of the doubt here, especially with the spread being as large as it is.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Raiders and Grant McCasland will meet the challenge presented by Drake. McCasland and Drake coach Ben McCollum are friends. They know each other. Texas Tech will not be caught off guard by Drake's style of play. Texas Tech has better athletes and more overall skill than Duke. Missouri loved to shoot 3-pointers, and that's something Drake could easily take away. Texas Tech can score at the rim better than Missouri can, and with Tech's size, that's going to be a point of separation between the two teams. Tech will beat down Drake in the paint and win 50-50 battles for loose balls. That will take its toll, and that's why Tech can win by 10 points.

Final Drake-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Drake might not win, but Drake's defense is so good that the Bulldogs are likely to cover with a spread this big. Take Drake.

Final Drake-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Drake +7.5