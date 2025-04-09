ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Pacific Division rivals face off as the Anaheim Ducks face the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Kings prediction and pick.

The Ducks come into the game at 34-35-8 on the year, which is good for sixth in the Pacific Division. The Ducks have been eliminated from the playoff race though. In their last game, they faced the Edmonton Oilers. Adam Henrique scored first to give the Oilers the 1-0 lead. Still, in the second period, Cutter Gauthier would score twice to give the Ducks the lead. Mason McTavish would make it 3-1 before Jeff Skinner made it a one-goal game. The Oilers would not finish the comeback though as the Ducks won the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 44-24-9 on the year, which places them in second in the Pacific Division. The Kings have clinched a spot in the Stanely Cup Playoffs. In their last game, they faced the Seattle Kraken. Quinton Byfield scored in the first period to give the Kings the 1-0 lead. Still, late in the first period, Matty Benier and Brandon Montour both scored to make it 2-1. Still, neither team would find the back of the net in the second or the third period, as the Kings fell to the Kraken 2-1.

Here are the Ducks-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Kings Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: +285

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: -365

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Ducks vs Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu

Why the Ducks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks top line is led by the trio of Troy Terry, Frank Vatrano, and Ryan Strome. Terry leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 33 assists, good for 53 total points. Vatrano is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 22 assists this year. Strome is sixth on the team in points, coming in with ten goals and 30 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Mason McTavish is second on the team in points this year, playing on the third line. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 29 assists this year. McTavish is joined on the line by Trevor Zegras. Zegras has 11 goals and 19 assists this year, in his 52 total games. Further, Jackson LaCombe has been great from the blue line this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 29 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points.

John Gibson is expected to be in goal for the Ducks in this one. He is 11-11-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is 4-3 since the start of February but allowed three goals on 26 shots in less than two periods of work in his last game.

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe leads the team in goals and points this year, coming into the game with 33 goals and 31 assists, good for 64 points. He also has seven goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Kopitar leads the team in assists and is second in points on the team this year. He comes in with 19 goals and 43 assists this year, good for 62 points. He also has four goals and 16 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has appeared in just 17 games with the Kings, having five goals and six assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He is third on the team in points this year, having 30 goals and 22 assists on the year. Further, he has ten goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who is fourth on the team in points. Byfield has 20 goals and 28 assists.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goals for the Kings. He is 28-11-7 this year with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .229 save percentage. Kuemper is second in the NHL in goals-against average and second in the NHL in save percentage this year. He has also gone 3-2-0 in his last five games, allowing just seven goals over his last five games.

Final Ducks-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One major reason is goaltending. Darcy Kuemper has been amazing as of late. He has not allowed more than two goals in a game since March 3rd, a span of 14 starts. Further, he is 11-2-1 in those 14 games. He also has three shutouts. With the Ducks coming in off back-to-backs, and not having a bunch of firepower on their top lines, take the Kings in this one.

Final Ducks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (-142)