It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an FAU-Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch FAU-Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers know they will be part of the NCAA Tournament. The next task is to get a higher NCAA Tournament seed to maximize the bracket path for the Tigers. A recent loss to Wichita State really hurt. Now the Tigers need to overcome that recent setback and improve their habits before March Madness begins. Memphis knows that any additional loss in the AAC is going to hurt this team's seeding instead of giving it a boost. The stakes are known by the Tigers and their coaches with March just a few days away.

Here are the FAU-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: FAU-Memphis Odds

FAU: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Memphis: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -365

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

How to Watch FAU vs Memphis

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is a solid team, but the Tigers have not been able to close the sale and cash tickets with great consistency at home this season. Against numerous opponents, Memphis has played sluggish home games and come out on the short side of a spread bet. Notable examples include the home game against Wichita State, the home game versus Arkansas State, and the home games versus Louisiana Tech, North Texas, and East Carolina. That's a lot of home games in which Memphis has failed to cover the spread. Given the number of times this pattern has been replicated this season, making the play on FAU plus the 8.5 points is a smart and historically informed decision to make.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis has struggled at home this season. There is no getting around that point and no purpose in trying to deny it. However, this recent loss to Wichita State on the road created a fresh wave of criticism toward the team and the school. The anger at the school is connected to frustrations with lingering in the American Athletic Conference. Memphis fans want out of the AAC because the league lacks depth and therefore doesn't elevate Memphis's profile or resume. The games Memphis is playing can only hurt the Tigers' resume. These AAC games don't really help Memphis a lot on the bubble. That's why fans are angry.

Coaches and players hear these things. They are aware of these matters in the larger sports discussion. Coaches and players will want to compete in this game against FAU and make sure Memphis does not get roped into a tight and slow contest entering the final minutes of regulation. Memphis should be able to assert its superiority and play with the requisite combination of confidence and fear this team needs to be great. Memphis knows it needs to take this season to another level. The guys in the huddle will provide the leadership the Tigers depend on, creating a strong performance against FAU which will be enough to win by 15 points, easily covering the spread.

Final FAU-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis is the better team and is playing at home, which would seem to suggest that everything is lining up just great for the Tigers. Yet, in multiple similar situations this season (solid home favorite versus a clearly inferior opponent), we have seen Memphis fail to cover the spread. Ultimately, you shoul wait to make a live in-game bet instead of doing anything before the game starts.

Final FAU-Memphis Prediction & Pick: FAU +8.5