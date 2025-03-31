ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames will try to keep their diminishing playoff hopes alive as they battle the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at Ball Arena. The intensity in Denver will be exhilarating as we continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Flames lead the head-to-head series 102-81. Yet, the Avalanche is 9-1 in the last 10 games against the Flames. The Avalanche is 3-2 in the last five games at Ball Arena against the Flames. Significantly, the Avalanche has defeated the Flames 4-2 in two occasions this season, both happening in Calgary.

Here are the Flames-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Avalanche Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +198

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Flames vs Avalanche

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and ALT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Flames Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames lost Mikael Backlund for a few weeks due to injury, putting a great strain on their playoff hopes. Regardless, they still have some great players to rely on. Nazem Kadri has been on fire and is one of the catalysts for the Flames this season. But it has not been enough for the Flames against the Avalanche this season.

They fell behind 1-0 in their most recent battle against the Avlanche. After two periods, it was 2-0. Blake Coleman cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal in the third period. But it was 3-1 a few minutes later. Then, Jonathan Huberdeau cut the deficit with a goal to make it 3-2. The Flames allowed an empty-net marker to lose the game 4-2.

The Flames fired 24 shots on the net. Furthermore, they could not do much with the puck because they won just 45 percent of the draws. The Flames went 1 for 2 on the powerplay. Unfortunately, offense has been a major issue this season. Aside from Kadri, no one else has done much, and it has trickled down with every game. While they are still technically alive in the playoff race, their lackluster offense has been a significant reason why they likely miss it.

Dustin Wolf did all he could in this game, as he has done all season, stopping 24 shots and allowing three goals. Likewise, they killed off their only penalty. The defense leveled 32 hits and also blocked 16 shots.

The Flames will cover the spread if Kadri can spark the offense, and the rest of the top two lines can get things going. Then, they must defend the crease and not allow Nathan MacKinnon to burn them.

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche is a Stanley Cup contender and may make it all the way for its second title in four seasons. However, they suffered a setback on Saturday, losing 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues.

It's not surprising that MacKinnon will be the critical player in this game. Amazingly, he leads the league in points and had three in the February win over the Flames. Cale Makar was also instrumental in that win, netting a goal and an assist. Likewise, Martin Necas had two goals and an assist.

But it was the third and fourth lines that did all the work in the last win over the Flames. Ultimately, they scored all the points and picked things up when MacKinnon and Necas could not produce. This offense has two elite lines and two inconsistent lines. Regardless, the win over the Flames in March showcased what they could do.

MacKenzie Blackwood has been the primary starter, with Scott Wedgewood getting a start occasionally. Significantly, Blackwood is 21-9-3 with a 2.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919, while Wedgewood is 10-4 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. Expect the defense to shine as they continue to defend the net in front of their goalies.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can find some shooting chances and make the Flames pay for their mistakes. Then, they must defend the crease and not let Kadri shoot the puck.

Final Flames-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Flames are 36-36 against the spread, while the Avalanche is 33-41 against the spread. Additionally, the Flames are 21-15 against the spread on the road, while the Avs are 18-20 against the spread at home. The Flames are 30-40-2 against the over/under, while the Avs are 37-36-1 against the over/under.

The Flames' playoff chances are burning and coming closer to being extinguished. Overall, the Avalanche is the better team and has already beaten the Flames by two goals twice this season. Expect that to happen again as the Avalanche protects home ice and routs the Flames again.

Final Flames-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+104)