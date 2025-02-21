ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida-LSU.

The Florida Gators are very much in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Their road win at No. 1 Auburn earlier this month is probably the best single win of any team in college basketball this season. Florida has wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State plus several other SEC teams plus multiple ACC teams and some other power conference teams as well. Florida has displayed the ability to play tough, physical, grinding basketball when needed, but the Gators also have talented 3-point shooters and resourceful guards who can create their own shots. This is a team which can play — and win — in different ways, and that is why Florida has held its own in a cutthroat SEC this season.

Florida knows that in order to get the No. 1 seed in March Madness, it can't stumble against inferior teams. That will cause the Gators to fall to a No. 2 seed and lose any leverage they might currently have. That is something Florida is surely aware of as it goes up against the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

Here are the Florida-LSU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida-LSU Odds

Florida: -10.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -550

LSU: +10.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +400

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs LSU

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is playing quality basketball. The Gators are playing like a No. 1 seed. They aren't just winning; the vast majority of the time, they are winning very comfortably. They can run teams out of the building but can also put on their hard hat and muscle up on the boards. This is a balanced team with a wide range of skill sets that work well together. There is no one guy teams have to stop on this Florida squad. Every player on the floor demands attention, and coach Todd Golden has done a good job of bringing along younger role players and his bench over the course of the season. Player development is a really big reason the Gators are contending for a top seed in March Madness.

Florida is going up against an LSU team which is likely to finish 15th in the 16-team SEC. The Tigers haven't won very many SEC games this season. Their only wins in the conference are against Oklahoma, Arkansas, and South Carolina. All three of those teams could miss the NCAA Tournament; South Carolina is guaranteed to do so. LSU is just not good enough to withstand Florida's force and energy.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are at home, and they are waiting to spring an ambush. Florida and other top-ranked teams know they will get the best shot from an underdog every week. Nevertheless, it remains that LSU can really gear up for this one game. Florida is enduring the strain of being the main event no matter where it travels. This is why upsets happen in college basketball in late February. We know Florida is the better team, but we know LSU is in a position to go all-out and make the Gators uncomfortable. LSU is also getting a double-digit amount of points.

Final Florida-LSU Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Florida, but the spread is large for a late-February road conference game. Pass.

Final Florida-LSU Prediction & Pick: Florida -10.5