The Florida Gators take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the College World Series. Our College World Series odds package has our Florida Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Texas A&M.

This is the all-SEC game at the 2024 NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. In this ACC-SEC College World Series, with four teams from each conference in Omaha, there are two ACC-versus-SEC games in the opening round. Florida State faces Tennessee on Friday in one half of the bracket, while NC State and Kentucky meet in the other half of the bracket on Saturday afternoon. This is the SEC game on Saturday evening. The all-ACC game between Virginia and North Carolina starts the CWS festivities on Friday afternoon.

You can see the dynamics involved in this eight-team baseball showcase. The winner of Florida-Texas A&M becomes the SEC team most likely to make the CWS Championship Series. It's not a guarantee, but it is a likelihood, especially if NC State knocks off Kentucky. The winner of this game could play NC State in the winners' bracket game and obtain pole position in the chase for the championship series.

Florida is not a Cinderella program, but the Gators are riding the magic carpet right now. A lot of baseball people felt the Gators did not deserve to be included in the NCAA Baseball Tournament field with a 28-27 record. Yet, Florida's strength of schedule and brand name got the Gators into the postseason. They sure made the most of their opportunity, fighting past Clemson in the super regionals to return to Omaha, where they reached the CWS Championship Series last year before falling to eventual national champion LSU in the deciding third game of the title round. Florida would love to get to the title round again, but it will have to deal with a Texas A&M team which overcame deficits of three or more runs in each of its super regional games to eliminate Oregon and advance to Omaha.

Here are the Florida-Texas A&M College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: Florida-Texas A&M Odds

Florida: +1.5 (price not listed)

Texas A&M: -1.5 (price not listed)

Money Line

Florida: +158

Texas A&M: -205

How To Watch Florida vs. Texas A&M

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread

The Gators look like a team of destiny. You can argue whether they deserved to be in this tournament to begin with, but once they got in, they looked good. They spanked Nebraska in their opening tournament game and then overcame Oklahoma State to win the regional on the road. Then they won as a road team in the super regional against Clemson, constantly fighting back after Clemson took multiple leads in Game 2 of that best-of-three series. Florida has proven players. The Gators stumbled a lot in the regular season but are now playing with the freedom of a team which has house money and is willing to let it ride. That's a great place to be for any team in the postseason. The Gators could be the Arizona Diamondbacks of this College World Series.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

The Aggies were down 7-2 to Oregon in Game 2 of their super regional but then scored nine runs in the seventh inning and won going away to secure a spot in Omaha. This team can fall behind by several runs and answer with very big innings which completely change the trajectory of the game. The Aggies have a fearlessness few other teams can match. It will serve them well at the CWS.

Final Florida-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Florida has absolutely nothing to lose, even more than A&M. It's hard to resist betting on Florida to cover here.

Final Florida-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Florida +1.5