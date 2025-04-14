ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Phillies Projected Starters

Landen Roupp vs. Taijuan Walker

Landen Roupp (0-1) with a 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10.0 innings pitched, 4 walks, 12 strikeouts, .282 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cincinnati Reds: Loss, 6.0 innings pitched, 7 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, 4.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts

Taijuan Walker (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 10.2 innings pitched, 4 walks, 12 strikeouts, .211 oBA

Last Start: at Atlanta Braves: No Decision, 4.2 innings pitched, 5 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 6.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Phillies Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -102

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Giants vs. Phillies

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Landen Roupp is coming off an excellent start against the Reds. Cincinnati is not as good as Philadelphia offensively, but Roupp is entering this game with a lot of confidence. Early on this season, the Phillies have scored the ninth-fewest runs in the MLB while their batting average and slugging percentage are both towards the bottom of the MLB. Along with that, the Phillies are coming off a series in which they were shutout in two of the three games. If Philadelphia continues to struggle at the plate, the Giants will be in good shape.

Roupp does not have to go that far into this game. The Giants have one of the best bullpens in the MLB. In fact, their relievers have the second-lowest ERA, sixth-lowest WHIP, fifth-fewest walks allowed, and they have allowed the sixth-fewest hits. Getting the game to the bullpen with a lead is the most important thing for the Giants. Even if that lead is just one run, San Francisco will have a great chance to win this game.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Philadelphia has not been great offensively lately, but their lineup is still talented. Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryson Stott are all swinging the bats decently well. Alec Bohm is usually much better than he has shown this season, so he is going to get a lot better. They make a lot of contact, and their hard-hit rate is very high. Along with that, the Phillies do not chase pitches out of the zone. They are not a team that is going to get held scoreless a lot. If the Phillies can find a few barrels at the plate, they will win this game.

Taijuan Walker has been excellent this season. He has yet to allow a run, and he has controlled the zone well. Walker has kept hitters off the barrel as he allows an average exit velocity of 86.3 mph and a hard-hit percentage of 31.0%. Now, he is not going to have a 0.00 ERA all season, but the start is very promising for someone that just barely made the starting rotation. If Walker continues to pitch the way he has, the Phillies will be able to beat the Giants at home.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Giants have been playing some great baseball this season. However, Taijuan Walker has been one of the best to begin the year. For this game, I like the Phillies flush their weekend series and win at home.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-116)