ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels have to recover from their midweek sweep loss at the hands of the Texas Rangers. The Angels had started their season well until the Rangers came along. It was the first true punch in the mouth for the Halos, who were never expected to contend for the AL West title and finally looked like a “not ready for prime time” team in Arlington. It is still the third week of April, however. There is a lot of season left. Three losses in one series in April do not have to define the Angels' season. Can this team develop into a group which can stay in the hunt in the AL West? The Angels have been one of the better home-run-hitting teams in baseball. They have some weaknesses but also some strengths. They also have room for growth. Let's see where this journey can take them.

Giants-Angels Projected Starters

Landen Roupp vs. Kyle Hendricks

Landen Roupp (1-1) did not survive the powerful Philadelphia Phillies this past week. He was able to get hitters to swing and miss, but he did not have great command of the strike zone and was consistently pitching with runners on base. He needs to give the Giants something appreciably better against the Angels.

Last Start: April 14 at Philadelphia Phillies — 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 8 K

Kyle Hendricks (0-1) was nowhere close to his best against the Astros last weekend. Hendricks will give up hits. He does not overpower hitters and is not expected do. He will make hitters put the bat on the ball; the key for Hendricks is to get hitters to hit the ball without squaring it up. The problem with Hendricks is when he gives up free bases on balls. He should not be walking three hitters per game, especially in just four innings. One walk per six innings should be Hendricks' target.

Last Start: April 13 at Houston Astros — 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 1 K

Here are the Giants-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Angels Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -132

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Giants vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants' offense pulled a clunker on Friday night, getting dominated by Angel pitching in a dreary display. San Francisco wasted a gem from ace Logan Webb, who gave up just one run, walked none, struck out 12 … and had absolutely nothing to show for it in a 2-0 loss. This might all seem like a reason to pick against San Francisco, but the point is that after a game that bad, the next day is bound to be a lot better. The Giants can turn the page and play a good baseball game, something they haven't done in a few days.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have to be thrilled to be away from Texas, where they played a bunch of games against the Astros and Rangers and took some hits. Now they're home and can regain their footing. They obviously had a great game plan against the Giants' hitters on Friday. They can carry that into Saturday and win again.

Final Giants-Angels Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Giants, but we don't trust Landen Roupp as a starting pitcher. Wait for a live play here.

Final Giants-Angels Prediction & Pick: Giants moneyline