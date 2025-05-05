ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants-Cubs.

The San Francisco Giants did what they were supposed to do over the past weekend. They took three games out of four from the lowly Colorado Rockies. The Giants got a grand slam from Matt Chapman on Saturday to rally from a 3-1 deficit for a win, and then they let loose on Sunday with three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh to bust open a close game. The Giants continue to look like a playoff team six weeks into the season. This series against the high-flying Chicago Cubs — the team with the best offense in baseball — could be a playoff preview. It is easily one of the most attractive games on the Monday night slate in baseball.

Giants-Cubs Projected Starters

Landen Roupp vs. Matthew Boyd

Landen Roupp (2-2) has a 5.10 ERA. He has made a majority of his starts away from home, and he has been roughed up in those outings. Roupp has a comfort zone when pitching at home. He enjoys pitching in Oracle Park, which is a pitcher-friendly yard. Road games have been a different story for him. Roupp has allowed an average of more than one hit per inning, and he has issued an average of more than one walk for every two innings pitched. Roupp has to find better control in road starts and get hitters more off balance.

Last Start: April 30 at San Diego Padres — 4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Road Splits: 4 starts, 20 1/3 IP, 22 H, 13 R, 4 HR, 11 BB, 29 K

Matthew Boyd (2-2) has a 2.70 ERA. He has been a very good pickup for the Cubs, a veteran lefty who will eat innings and keep the team competitive in games. Given how good the Chicago offense has been, Boyd's steady consistency should be good enough to give the Cubs a win most of the times he takes the bump. If Boyd gives Chicago six solid innings in this game, it should be enough against Landen Roupp, who has struggled on the road as a San Francisco starter this season.

Last Start: April 30 at Pittsburgh Pirates — 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

Home Splits: 2 starts, 12 IP, 15 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 9 K

Here are the Giants-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Cubs Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +122

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Giants vs Cubs

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) | Marquee (Cubs)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants' offense came alive the past two days against the Rockies. San Francisco can carry that level of form into this game against a starter, Matthew Boyd, who is good but hardly dominant. The Giants can score five runs here and win outright on the road.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs' offense is so good that it's really hard to think Landen Roupp will have the answer for Chicago's bats. Chicago got shut out on Sunday, too, so the Cubs are in a very good bounce-back spot here. It's unlikely the Cubs will have two straight bad offensive games.

Final Giants-Cubs Prediction & Pick

There aren't many games in which we will make a clear-cut recommendation for two different plays, but this is one such game. The Cubs have a very clear pitching edge in the Roupp-Boyd matchup, and given that neither starter is dominant or elite, the 7.5 total at Wrigley — especially given how potent Chicago's offense has been this season — seems noticeably low. Go Cubs moneyline and the over.

Final Giants-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs moneyline, over 7.5