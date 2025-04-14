ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the San Francisco Giants look to pick up the win on the road in Philadelphia when they take on the Phillies in the second game of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Phillies prediction and pick.

Giants-Phillies Projected Starters

Justin Verlander vs. Jesus Luzardo

Justin Verlander – (0-0) with a 6.92 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP

Last Start: Verlander didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Reds after allowing six runs, five earned, on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out nine.

2025 Away Splits: Verlander was solid in only away give this season, where he gave up two earned runs and six hits while striking out five over five innings against the Reds.

Jesus Luzardo – (2-0) with a 1.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Luzardo didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Atlanta after giving up one run on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

2025 Home Splits: Luzardo shined in his home debut with his new team, where he stifled the Dodgers, allowing no runs and two hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Phillies Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +130

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Giants vs. Phillies

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Justin Verlander’s veteran presence and ability to rise to the occasion make the San Francisco Giants favorites against Jesús Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. At 42, Verlander remains a reliable force, bringing a wealth of experience to a Giants team that has started 2025 strong. Despite a 6.92 ERA through three starts, Verlander has shown flashes of brilliance, including a seven-strikeout performance against the Dodgers earlier this month. His meticulous preparation and ability to adjust mid-game give him an edge against a Phillies lineup that can be prone to chasing pitches outside the zone. Additionally, the Giants’ offense, led by Jung Hoo Lee (.352 AVG) and Wilmer Flores (6 HR, 19 RBI), has been productive in clutch situations, ranking seventh in MLB in batting average with runners in scoring position.

On the other side, while Jesús Luzardo has been dominant with a 1.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 18 innings, his inconsistency over past seasons raises questions about his ability to sustain this level of performance. The Giants’ disciplined approach at the plate, highlighted by Mike Yastrzemski’s .440 OBP, could exploit Luzardo’s occasional command lapses. Moreover, Philadelphia’s bullpen has been shaky at times, which could open the door for late-inning opportunities. If Verlander can keep the Phillies’ power hitters like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in check and San Francisco’s lineup continues its timely hitting, the Giants are well-positioned to secure a hard-fought victory at Citizens Bank Park.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jesús Luzardo’s electric start to the 2025 season gives the Philadelphia Phillies a clear edge over Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants in Tuesday’s matchup. Luzardo has been dominant, posting a 1.50 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 18 innings across three starts. His ability to mix pitches, including a devastating sweeper and slider, has kept hitters off balance, as seen in his 11-strikeout performance during his Phillies debut. Facing a Giants lineup that has struggled against left-handed pitching this season, Luzardo is well-positioned to deliver another strong outing. Additionally, Philadelphia’s offense, powered by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner, ranks among MLB’s best in on-base percentage and slugging, providing ample run support.

Meanwhile, Justin Verlander’s early struggles raise concerns for San Francisco. The 42-year-old veteran has a 6.92 ERA through three starts, showing signs of diminished velocity and command issues. Although Verlander’s experience cannot be discounted, Philadelphia’s deep lineup is unlikely to let him settle into a rhythm. The Phillies also boast a strong bullpen anchored by Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado, giving them an advantage in late-game situations. If Luzardo can continue his recent dominance and the Phillies’ offense capitalizes on Verlander’s inconsistencies, Philadelphia is poised to secure a decisive victory at home and maintain their momentum in the competitive NL East race.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Tuesday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies will showcase a fascinating pitching duel between Justin Verlander and Jesús Luzardo. Luzardo has been dominant this season, sporting a 1.50 ERA and showcasing his new sweeper pitch, which has baffled hitters with its increased velocity and movement. Backed by a Phillies lineup featuring Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, Luzardo has the tools to stifle the Giants’ offense. Verlander, while experienced, has struggled early in 2025 with a 6.92 ERA. Expect Luzardo’s precision and the Phillies’ offensive firepower to lead Philadelphia to a victory at Citizens Bank Park.

Final Giants-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies (-154), Under 8 (-118)