UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry versus Carlos Prates continues on the main card with a fight between Giga Chikadze and David Onama in the featherweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Chikadze-Onama prediction and pick.

Giga Chikadze (15-4) returns to UFC Kansas City after a hard-fought unanimous decision loss to Arnold Allen last July. Prior to that, Chikadze outpointed Alex Caceres over three rounds in August 2023. Now, the technical Georgian striker looks to rebound and reassert himself against David Onama this Saturday night.

David Onama (13-2) enters UFC Kansas City riding a three-fight win streak, having most recently outpointed Roberto Romero and Jonathan Pearce by unanimous decision. Before that, Onama delivered a highlight-reel knockout of Gabriel Santos. Now, the Kansas City-based featherweight looks to break into the Top 15 by beating Giga Chikadze this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Kansas City Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Giga Chikadze-David Onama Odds

Giga Chikadze: +150

David Onama: -180

Over 2.5 rounds: -195

Under 2.5 rounds: +150

Why Giga Chikadze Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Arnold Allen – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (9 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Giga Chikadze’s elite striking pedigree and tactical experience make him a strong pick to defeat David Onama at UFC Kansas City. Chikadze, a former kickboxing standout, has consistently showcased his technical prowess in the UFC, notching wins over top names like Edson Barboza and Cub Swanson. His signature “Giga kick”, a devastating liver kick, remains one of the most respected weapons in the featherweight division, and his ability to disguise and mix up his attacks keeps opponents guessing. Statistically, Chikadze excels defensively, absorbing just 2.69 significant strikes per minute and avoiding 61% of his opponents’ attempts, giving him a clear edge in stand-up exchanges.

While Onama is a dangerous finisher with momentum, Chikadze’s experience against higher-level competition and his ability to manage range should allow him to dictate the pace. Both fighters possess similar reach and height, but Chikadze’s measured approach and striking accuracy could neutralize Onama’s aggression. Chikadze’s proven ability to adapt, coupled with his defensive awareness and diverse striking arsenal, positions him to outpoint Onama over three rounds or potentially land a fight-ending kick. Expect Chikadze’s composure and technical mastery to be the difference as he reasserts himself in the featherweight rankings this weekend.

Why David Onama Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Roberto Romero – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (7 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

David Onama has all the ingredients to pull off a statement win over Giga Chikadze this weekend at UFC Kansas City. Riding a three-fight win streak, Onama has demonstrated impressive finishing ability, with 11 of his 13 wins coming by knockout or submission. His recent victories over Jonathan Pearce and Gabriel Santos showcased his evolving skill set, combining dynamic striking with opportunistic grappling. Onama’s youth, athleticism, and momentum stand in stark contrast to Chikadze, who has struggled with inactivity and shown signs of slowing down in recent outings.

Onama’s ability to push a high pace and thrive in chaotic exchanges could be the key against Chikadze’s more methodical, range-based style. Both fighters are nearly identical in size and reach, but Onama’s higher output, averaging 5.6 significant strikes landed per minute, could allow him to outwork Chikadze, especially if he pressures the Georgian and forces him onto the back foot. Additionally, Onama’s willingness to mix in wrestling and his finishing instincts make him dangerous in every phase of the fight. If he can disrupt Chikadze’s rhythm, capitalize on any cardio lapses, and draw the fight into deeper waters, Onama has a legitimate path to victory, potentially earning a late stoppage or clear decision.

Final Giga Chikadze-David Onama Prediction & Pick

David Onama enters UFC Kansas City on a three-fight win streak, bringing serious momentum and finishing ability to his matchup against Giga Chikadze. Onama’s high output, averaging 5.6 significant strikes landed per minute, and his mix of knockouts and submissions makes him a constant threat in every round. Chikadze’s technical kickboxing and experience against elite competition could allow him to control the range early, but Onama’s pressure and power have proven effective at breaking opponents down, especially as the fight progresses. If Onama can close the distance and force Chikadze into exchanges, his finishing instincts may be the difference. Expect a competitive striking battle, but Onama’s momentum, youth, and ability to push a high pace give him the edge to either outwork Chikadze over three rounds or find a late stoppage. David Onama gets it done by decision or late TKO this Saturday night.

Final Giga Chikadze-David Onama Prediction & Pick: David Onama (-180), Over 2.5 Rounds (-195)