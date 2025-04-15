ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Gavin Williams and Dean Kremer face off in game two! These two teams are desperate for consistent wins, and each could use it in a game like this. This is a massive game in Baltimore between the two teams. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Orioles prediction and pick.

Guardians-Orioles Projected Starters

Gavin Williams vs. Dean Kremer

Gavin Williams (1-0) with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (0-0) 4.50 ERA

Dean Kremer (1-2) with an 8.16 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed six runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts through 4.2 innings.

Home Splits:

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Orioles Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: +100

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT

TV: MASN2/CLEG

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians were one of the best teams in the MLB last season and finished with a 92-69 record. They are 8-7 this season and have won five of their last six games. Their bats were underwhelming the previous season and have struggled in comparison this year. They had one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB last year, and they have started this year playing solidly as well. Brayan Rocchio, Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas (out with an injury), Bo Naylor, Kyle Manzardo, Jose Ramirez, and Steven Kwan have been key to their offense this year. Tanner Bibee is the best pitcher on the roster, but Logan Allen and Gavin Williams have also been solid. The Guardians have potential but must put things together consistently, starting in this series against the Orioles.

The Guardians are starting Williams on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 3.46 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP. He has allowed seven runs on 12 hits with six walks and 14 strikeouts through 13 innings across three games. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.3. The Guardians are also 2-1 in his three starts. Williams has been among the best pitchers on the Guardians' roster this year. He gets a challenge against a deep batting lineup for the Orioles, but they have struggled to find consistency.

The Guardians have talent behind the plate on offense, even after the offseason. They were 19th in team batting average at .222 and have fallen to a .212 average. Despite the Guardians' overall struggles, Kwan, Manzardo, and Ramirez have been extraordinary on offense. Kwan leads in batting average at .322, in OBP at .375, and in total hits with 19. Then, Ramirez leads in home runs with four, and Manzardo in RBI with 11. This offense has been unimpressive, but they get a great matchup against Kremer, and how much he has struggled in his own right to start this season makes this a big X-factor.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles had a 91-71 record last season, but it's been a slow start compared to 2025, where they have a 6-9 record and have lost three of their previous four games. Their offense was a top-10 unit last year but has fallen to mediocre this season. The pitching has fallen and struggled, especially compared to the offense. The Orioles have so much young talent behind the plate. Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday, Tyler O'Neill, Ramon Urias, and Ryan O'Hearn have been red-hot to start the season. The pitching has struggled, but Zach Eflin (who is out with an injury), Tomoyuki Sugano, and Cade Povich have stood out despite their struggles. The Orioles have started the year slowly but have talent and can go on a run if things fall into place.

The Orioles are starting Kremer on the mound. He has a 1-1 record, an 8.16 ERA, and a 1.67 WHIP. He has allowed 14 runs on 21 hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts through 14.1 innings across his three starts. His K/BB ratio is also 3.7. The Orioles are also 1-2 in his three starts. Morton has gotten off to an awful start to the season, but the good news is that this Guardians' lineup does not do much to scare anyone.

The Orioles' offense has fallen off recently after being one of the best offenses in the MLB last year. They are 14th in batting average at .235 after finishing with a .250 last season. O'Neill, Cedric Mullins, and Rutchman have led the way for a very balanced offensive lineup. Mullins leads in home runs with three, RBI with 16, and OBP at .414. O'Neill is then the leader in batting average with .289 and total hits with 14. This offense will struggle against Williams, but they might be able to find success just by outlasting him with their depth.

Final Guardians-Orioles Prediction & Pick

I think the Orioles can cover and make this a game. Even with how well Williams has played, I can't trust the Cleveland offense—the Orioles cover, while the Guardians might still win outright.

Final Guardians-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-194)