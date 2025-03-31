ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Guardians-Padres.

The San Diego Padres have gotten off to an amazing start in 2025. They dominated the Atlanta Braves in a four-game season-opening series. They not only swept the Braves, but they completely smothered Atlanta's hitters, who are some of the most talented players in the sport. Atlanta's offense set a bunch of all-time MLB records in the 2023 season. That same lineup struggled to a degree in 2024, so it was reasonable to think the Braves would hit better in 2025.

Not on the Padres' watch. San Diego silenced Atlanta's bats to move to a surprising 4-0 on the season.

Guardians-Padres Projected Starters

Luis Ortiz vs Kyle Hart

Luis Ortiz (0-0) got out of Pittsburgh. The Pirates are unlikely to be a playoff team this year. Cleveland, on the other hand, is a playoff-caliber team. Ortiz has a live arm with above-average stuff. If he learns how to relax himself and execute sequences of pitches, he should be a really good addition to the Guardians this year.

Kyle Hart (0-0) is living the dream. He has just four MLB appearances to his credit. At age 32, he gets a fresh opportunity to make a name for himself in the big leagues. Hart was the top pitcher in Korean professional baseball last season. The Padres were intrigued and reached out to him. Hart was able to earn a spot in the rotation in San Diego. Can this baseball veteran stick in the majors? It would be an amazing story if it happens.

Here are the Guardians-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Padres Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +110

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Guardians vs Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Guardians) | MLB (Padres)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are sending Kyle Hart to the mound. This is not a proven MLB pitcher. San Diego is engaging in an exploratory roster move. It could easily blow up in the Padres' face. San Diego's pitching won't remain dominant forever. There is bound to be regression to the mean for this rotation. The laws of averages are going to surface in this game.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego limited the Atlanta Braves to a grand total of just seven runs in four games, an average of under two runs per game and under two runs per nine innings. It gets even better from a Padre perspective. San Diego did not allow a single run after the fifth inning in the whole series. Atlanta did not manage one run in the sixth through ninth innings in four consecutive games, totaling 16 innings. That's astonishing.

San Diego shut out Atlanta in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday. Overall, Padre pitchers did not give up a run in 22 consecutive innings. That's remarkable, especially against a lineup as loaded as the Braves' batting order. One has to trust Padre pitching until it finally regresses to the mean.

Final Guardians-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres are getting so much good pitching that it's hard to bet against them right now. However, Kyle Hart — with just four MLB game appearances (none from last season — they were several years ago) — is a total wild card. There is no point in betting on this game. Pass. Let other people sweat a ticket on this one.

Final Guardians-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres moneyline