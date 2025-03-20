ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady continues on the prelims with a fight between Guram Kutateladze and Kaue Fernandes in the lightweight division. Kutateladze got back on track in his last fight coming away with a unanimous decision meanwhile, Fernandes got his first UFC victory with a blistering first-round knockout. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kutateladze-Fernandes prediction and pick.

Guram Kutateladze (13-4) came into his last fight with his back against the wall losing back-to-back fights but after some early adversity, he was able to overcome the debut of Jordan Vucenic to get the unanimous decision. Now, Kutateladze looks to continue his momentum when he takes on Kaue Fernandes this weekend at the O2 Arena.

Kaue Fernandes (9-2) dropped his UFC debut back in 2023 against Marc Diakiese via split decision but he was able to get his first UFC victory in a big way when he brutally knocked out Mohammad Yahya in the first round back in August 2024. Fernandes will be looking for his first winning streak when he takes on the always tough and dangerous Guram Kutateladze this weekend at UFC London.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Guram Kutateladze-Kaue Fernandes Odds

Guram Kutateladze: -425

Kaue Fernandes: +330

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +135

Why Guram Kutateladze Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jordan Vucenic – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 8 (7 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

As we approach UFC Fight Night 255 in London, the matchup between Guram Kutateladze and Kaue Fernandes is gaining attention. Kutateladze, known for his Muay Thai background and aggressive fighting style, holds a significant advantage over Fernandes. With a record of 13-4, Kutateladze has demonstrated his ability to finish fights with seven knockout wins and one submission victory. His experience in the UFC, including a recent unanimous decision win over Jordan Vucenic, showcases his resilience and adaptability in high-pressure situations.

Fernandes, while formidable with a 9-2 record, faces a tough challenge against Kutateladze. Despite Fernandes' strong defensive skills, Kutateladze's offensive prowess and knockout power could prove decisive. Kutateladze's ability to land significant strikes and his experience in handling various fighting styles will likely give him the edge needed to outmaneuver Fernandes. Additionally, Kutateladze's height advantage and reach could allow him to keep Fernandes at bay, limiting his opponent's opportunities for close-range attacks. Overall, Kutateladze's well-rounded skills and experience make him the favorite to win this bout in London.

Why Kaue Fernandes Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Mohammad Yahya – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

As we approach UFC Fight Night 255 in London, the matchup between Kaue Fernandes and Guram Kutateladze presents an intriguing contest. Fernandes, a Brazilian fighter with a strong background in BJJ and Muay Thai, has shown significant potential despite his recent split decision loss to Marc Diakiese. His ability to finish fights quickly, with six first-round knockouts, highlights his explosive power. Additionally, Fernandes' grappling skills, including two Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships, could pose a threat if the fight goes to the ground.

Fernandes' aggressive style and quick finishes could catch Kutateladze off guard, especially considering Kutateladze's recent performances. Kutateladze has struggled with consistency, losing two of his last four fights, including a TKO loss to Elves Brener. While Kutateladze has a strong Muay Thai background, Fernandes' well-rounded skills and ability to adapt could give him an edge. Fernandes' recent win over Mohammad Yahya via strikes in the first round demonstrates his capacity to capitalize on opportunities quickly. With his speed and power, Fernandes has the tools necessary to outmaneuver Kutateladze and secure a victory in London. The odds may favor Kutateladze, but Fernandes' explosive potential makes him a formidable underdog.

Final Guram Kutateladze-Kaue Fernandes Prediction & Pick

In a potential matchup between Guram Kutateladze and Kaue Fernandes, both fighters bring unique strengths to the table. Kutateladze, known as the “Georgian Viking,” has a well-rounded skillset with a strong background in striking and grappling, having won seven fights by knockout and one by submission. He recently secured a unanimous decision win over Jordan Vucenic, showcasing his resilience and strategic fighting.

Fernandes, on the other hand, is a formidable striker with five knockout wins and holds a black belt in Muay Thai. His recent TKO victory over Mohammad Yahya highlighted his explosive power and speed. However, Fernandes has struggled with grappling, which could be exploited by Kutateladze. Given Kutateladze's experience and defensive capabilities, he might have the edge in a closely contested bout, potentially using his grappling skills to neutralize Fernandes' striking advantage to keep his momentum going and extend his winning streak to two in a row.

Final Guram Kutateladze-Kaue Fernandes Prediction & Pick: Guram Kutateladze (-425), Over 2.5 Rounds (-175)