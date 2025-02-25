ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hornets-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Warriors Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +17 (-110)

Moneyline: +830

Golden State Warriors: -17 (-110)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 221.5 (-108)

Under: 221.5 (-112)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, NBC Sports Bay Area

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Charlotte has to start playing more competitive basketball. They have some large losses in their last three games, and it has been hard to watch. Their defense has been the root of their problems. It is very hard to win basketball games when allowing 140+ points. However, the Hornets should be able to keep the Warriors under that. In fact, the Warriors have scored 130 points just six times this season. That is a lot of points, but the Hornets do not have to win this game, they just have to cover the spread. If the Hornets can keep the Warriors under 130 points, they might be able to cover the spread.

The Hornets have to find a way to shoot the ball better. LaMelo Ball is the biggest culprit of bad shooting. He shoots just 41.1 percent from the field despite leading the team in points. He also shoots 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Charlotte needs Ball to have a much better shooting night if they are going to win this game. He takes the most shots on the team, and he is usually the reason when the Hornets end up winning. If he can play well, Charlotte will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets have been brutal on the defensive end of the court lately. In their last three games Charlotte has allowed 133.3 points per game, and opponents are shooting 54.0 percent from the field against them. In those three matchups, the Hornets have lost by 14, 43, and 42 points. They have had back-to-back 40+ point losses. They are not playing good at all right now, and the Warriors will be able to take advantage of that. In fact, when Golden State scores just 115 or more points, they are 20-6. The Warriors will not have any problem reaching that point total Tuesday night.

Charlotte has also not scored well at all. In their last five games, the Hornets are averaging 95.4 points per game, they are shooting under 40 percent from the field, and under 30 percent from beyond the arc. Golden State has allowed the ninth-fewest points per game in the NBA this season, so their defense has been pretty good. The Hornets score the third-fewest points per game, so Golden State should be able to hold them to a lower score. If Golden State plays their game, they will be able to cover this large spread pretty easily.

Final Hornets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Hornets are playing like the worst team in the NBA right now. With that said, they can not be trusted enough to even score over 100 points Tuesday night. Additionally, the Warriors will have a chance to score close to a season high for them. I will be taking the Warriors to cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -17 (-110)