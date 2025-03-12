ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament kicks off with Indiana and Oregon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Oregon prediction and pick.

Indiana went 19-12 in the regular season and 10-10 in conference play. This earned Indiana the nine-seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana opened the season strong, starting the season 13-3. They would then drop eight of their next ten games. Still, they would end the season by winning four of their last five games. In their last game, they faced Ohio State. Indiana would be down by four at the end of the first half, but would make the comeback. They would go on to win the game 66-60.

Meanwhile, Oregon was 23-8 this year, and 12-8 in conference play. This earned them the eight-seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They also started strong, going 15-2 to open the year. They would then lose six of their next seven games. They have since won seven straight. In their last game, Oregon faced Washington. Oregon would be up three at the end of the half, but Washington would come back to force overtime. In overtime, Oregon would win the game 80-73.

Oregon and Indiana played one time in the regular season. Oregon won the game 73-64. The winner of this game will play top-seed Michigan State in the next round.

Here are the Indiana-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Indiana-Oregon Odds

Indiana: +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +116

Oregon: -2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 143.5 (-105)

Under: 143.5 (-115)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Oregon

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana is ranked 44th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 63rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 42nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Indiana has been solid on offense this year. They are 117th in the nation in points per game while sitting 142nd in shooting efficiency. They have also moved the ball well this year. Indiana is 46th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 61st in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Indiana is led by Oumar Ballo. Ballo leads the team in scoring and rebounding this year, coming in with 13.2 points per game while adding 9.1 rebounds per game. He also has 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Malik Reneau has also been solid this year. He is scoring 13.1 points per game while adding 5.6 rebounds and two assists.

Trey Galloway leads the team in assists this year, coming in with 4.5 assists per game while adding 8.5 points and 2.3 rebounds. Myles Rice has also been solid in the backcourt, coming in with 10.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and one steal per game.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is ranked 31st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 35th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 37th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oregon has also been solid on offense this year. They are 79th in the nation in points per game while sitting 89th in shooting efficiency this year. When they get to the line, they have also been great. Oregon is 50th in the nation in free throw percentage this year.

Oregon is led by Nate Bittle this year. He comes into the game with 14.1 points per game while also leading the team with 7.3 rbeounds per game this year. Bittle also has 1.8 assits, and 2.2 blocks per game this season.

Meanwhile, TJ Bamba leads the team in assists and steals. He comes in with 2.9 assists per game while having 1.8 steals per game. He is also scoring 10.2 points with 3.4 rebounds per game. Bamba is joined in the backcourt by Jackson Shelstad. Shelstad has 13.3 points per game while adding three rebounds, 2.7 assists, and one steal per game this year. Finally, Keeshawn Bathelemy has been solid. He is scoring 10.2 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year.

While the two offensive units are similar, with Oregon being slightly better, Oregon also has the edge on defense. They are 137th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 86th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Indiana is 158th in opponent points per game while sitting 101st in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Oregon takes care of the ball better. They are 115th in the nation in turnovers, where Indiana is 163rd. Oregon is also 134th in opponent turnovers per game while Indiana is 228th. Take Oregon in this one.

Final Indiana-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -2.5 (-104)