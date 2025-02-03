ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Indiana and Wisconsin. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Wisconsin prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Big Ten clash, the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers host the Indiana Hoosiers in a highly anticipated “White Out” game at the Kohl Center. John Tonje leads the Badgers, averaging 18.6 points per game and shooting an impressive 92.9% from the free-throw line, while Indiana's M. Reneau brings 12.5 points per game. Wisconsin enters the matchup with momentum, having recently defeated Northwestern 75-69 and boasting a strong 11-1 record at home. The Hoosiers will look to upset the home team and bolster their NCAA Tournament hopes in what promises to be an intense conference battle.

Here are the Indiana-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Wisconsin Odds

Indiana: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +365

Wisconsin: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Indiana Hoosiers are poised to upset the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers in their upcoming matchup, despite recent setbacks. Indiana's resilience and ability to compete against top-tier opponents were on full display in their narrow 81-76 loss to No. 10 Purdue. This performance demonstrates that the Hoosiers can go toe-to-toe with ranked teams, even in hostile environments. Sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako's impressive 25-point outing against Purdue showcases his potential to be a game-changer. With Mgbako finding his rhythm in Big Ten play, coupled with the consistent contributions from fifth-year senior guard Trey Galloway and sixth-year senior center Oumar Ballo, Indiana's offense is hitting its stride at the right time. The Hoosiers' balanced attack, averaging 77.1 points per game this season, will be crucial in breaking down Wisconsin's defense.

Defensively, Indiana has shown flashes of brilliance, as evidenced by their ability to hold Purdue to just two 3-pointers on 13 attempts in their recent matchup. This perimeter defense will be key against a Wisconsin team that relies on outside shooting. Moreover, the Hoosiers' rebounding advantage, outrebounding opponents by an average of 4.4 per game, could prove decisive in limiting Wisconsin's second-chance opportunities. With their season hanging in the balance and NCAA Tournament hopes on the line, expect Indiana to play with a sense of urgency and desperation. Coach Mike Woodson will have his team prepared for this crucial road test, understanding that a win against Wisconsin could be the catalyst for a late-season surge. If the Hoosiers can minimize turnovers, which have been a recent issue, and maintain their improved free-throw shooting, they have a strong chance of securing a statement victory against the Badgers.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers are primed to secure a victory against the Indiana Hoosiers in their upcoming matchup at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin's impressive 17-5 record, including a dominant 11-1 home stand, showcases their strength on their home court. The Badgers are riding a wave of momentum, having recently defeated Northwestern 75-69, demonstrating their ability to overcome deficits and finish strong. Leading the charge for Wisconsin is John Tonje, who has been on fire lately, averaging 18.6 points per game and shooting a remarkable 92.9% from the free-throw line. Tonje's recent 27-point performance against Northwestern highlights his potential to be a game-changer in this crucial Big Ten clash. With a supporting cast including Carter Gilmore, who's coming off a career-high 15-point game, and the consistent contributions of Max Klesmit and Nolan Winter, the Badgers' offense is firing on all cylinders.

Defensively, Wisconsin has been solid, allowing just 70.5 points per game compared to Indiana's 77.6 points allowed over their last 10 games. The Badgers' superior field goal percentage (46.5% vs. Indiana's 43.9%) and their ability to protect the ball, averaging only 9.8 turnovers per game compared to Indiana's 12.3, give them a significant edge. Wisconsin's balanced attack, averaging 81.5 points per game, coupled with their strong rebounding (32.4 per game) and assist numbers (15.0 per game), presents a formidable challenge for the Hoosiers. With the home crowd behind them in what's set to be a “White Out” game, expect the Badgers to feed off the energy and secure a crucial conference win, further solidifying their position in the Big Ten standings.

Final Indiana-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (17-5) are favored to extend their home winning streak against the Indiana Hoosiers (14-8) at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin's John Tonje has been on fire, leading the team in scoring with multiple 27-point performances recently. However, Indiana's Oumar Ballo has been a force in the paint, scoring double-digits in his last nine games. While Wisconsin boasts a strong offense, averaging 81.5 points per game, Indiana has kept recent games close against tough opponents. Given Indiana's recent competitiveness and their success in two of the last three matchups against Wisconsin, expect a closer game than the spread suggests as Wisconsin wins, but Indiana covers the +9.5 spread on the road.

Final Indiana-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Indiana +9.5 (-110), Over 150.5 (-115)