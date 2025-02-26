ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams on losing streaks face off as the New York Islanders face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Islanders come into the game at 25-25-7 on the year, which is good for seventh in the Metropolitan Division. This has the Islanders considering their trade options as the trade deadline approaches. In their last game, the Islanders faced the New York Rangers. Urho Vaakanainen scored for the Rangers to open the game, but Alexander Romanov would tie it in the first period. Still, the Rangers would get two goals from Jonny Brodzinski in the period to make it 3-1. In the second period, the Rangers would score two more. After a scoreless third period, the Islanders would fall 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are 27-24-8 on the year, sitting in sixth in the Atlantic Division. With the Bruins currently outside the playoff picture, the Bruins plan to take a cautious approach to the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. David Pastrnak scored just 29 seconds into the game to give the Bruins the lead. Brad Marchand would then extend the lead in the period. the Bruins would score again in the second, but the Maple Leafs would begin the comeback. They would tie the game in the third period, and force overtime. There, Mitch Marner scored to give the Maple Leafs the 5-4 victory.

Here are the Islanders-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Bruins Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +112

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Islanders vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Islaners Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders top line is led by the combination of Anders Lee and Bo Horvat. Lees leads the team in goals and points this year, coming into the game with 23 goals and 18 assists, good for 41 points. Horvat is tied for the lead in points while leading the team in assists. He has 19 goals and 22 assists this year, good for his 41 points. Anthony Duclair rounds out the top line, coming into the game with five goals and four assists in 28 games.

Meanwhile, Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri lead the way from the second line. Nelson is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 17 goals and 21 assists. Meanwhile, Palmieri is third on the team in points, coming in with 17 goals and 21 assists this year. Simon Holmstrom rounds out the line, sitting fifth on the team in points with 14 goals and 16 assists this year.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak from the top line. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. Pastrnak comes into the game with 20 goals and 42 assists, good for 71 total points. He has six goals and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Pavel Zacha. Zacha comes into the game with 12 goals and 22 assists. The line is rounded out by Morgan Geekie. He has 19 goals and 12 assists.

Second on the team in points, and leading the second line is Brad Marchand. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 26 assists. He is joined by Elias Lindholm. Lindholm comes into the game with 11 goals and 20 assists, good for fourth on the team in points. Finally, Mason Lohrei is sixth on the team in points, coming in with three goals and 24 assists playing from the blue line.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins. He is 18-18-6 on the year with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. He is 2-1-2 in his last five games but has allowed three or more goals in four of the five games.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to be in goal for the Islanders in this one. He is 20-18-4 on the year with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has struggled since the break, giving up nine goals on just 40 shots in two games.

Final Islanders-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Bruins come into this NHL game as a favorite in terms of odds. The Bruins have struggled on defense this year, allowing 3.20 goals per game, 24th in the NHL. Further, they are scoring just 2.76 goals per game. The Islanders are scoring just 2.70 goals per game, and are 16th in the NHL in goals against per game. Further, they are last in the NHL on the power play and 31st on the penalty kill. With the scoring options on the Boston power play unit, that may be the difference in this one.

Final Islanders-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-134)