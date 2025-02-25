ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an all-Canadian battle as the Winnipeg Jets visit the Ottawa Senators. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Senators prediction and pick.

The Winnipeg Jets come into the game at 41-14-3 in the year, which is good for first place in the Central Division. In their last game, they faced the San Jose Sharks. William Eklund scored the game's first goal to give the Sharks the 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second period, Josh Morrissey would score with just 26 seconds left to tie the game. In overtime, Mark Scheifele scored his 329th career goal to win the game.

Meanwhile, the Senators come into the game at 29-24-4 on the year, placing them in fifth in the Atlantic Divison, currently in a position to make the playoffs. This has the Senators looking at potentially upgrading their roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, they face the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal would score twice in the first 4:28 of the game to take the lead. Jake Sanderson would score, and then Tim Stutzle would tie the game in the first period. Still, Patrik Laine would add a power play goal before the end of the period to give Montreal the lead. In the second period, the Canadiens would add two more goals, on their way to a 5-2 victory.

Here are the Jets-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Senators Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -128

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jets vs Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele lead the way for the Jets from the top line. Connor leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 30 goals and 41 assists, good for 71 total points. Meanwhile, Scheifel leads the team in goals this year, coming into the game with 32 goals and 33 assists this year. Further, both players come in with nine goals on the power play. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi is third on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 27 assists this year. Further, he has 11 goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers is fourth on the team in points leading the second line this year. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 32 assists, good for 50 points. He is joined by Cole Perfetti on the second line. Perfetti comes into the game with 11 goals and 25 assists. Finally, Josh Morrisey has been great from the blue line. He comes into the game with eight goals and 39 assists, plus 17 assists on the power play.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Winnipeg Jets. Hellebuyck is 35-7-2 on the year with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. He is first in the NHL in wins and goals-against average, while sitting second in save percentage. Last time out, Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 18 shots in a win over the San Jose Sharks.

The Jets are expected to face Linus Ullmark. Ullmark is 12-10-2 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He was pulled in his last start after giving up five goals on 15 shots. It was his fourth straight loss as a starter.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators top line is led by Tim Stutzle leads the way. He leads the team in assists and points this year. He has 18 goals and 40 assists this year, good for 58 total points. If Brady Tkachuk can play in this game, he will join Stutzle on the top line. He is third on the team in points while sitting first on the team in goals this year. He has 21 goals and 23 assists this year, good for 44 points. The line is rounded out by Claude Giroux. Giroux is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 11 goals and 26 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in points this year, playing on the second line. Batherson comes in with 16 goals and 30 assists. He also has nine goals and 15 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Jake Sanderson has been great from the blue line. Sanderson has six goals and 30 assists this year, good for 36 total points, and sitting fifth on the team in points.

Final Jets-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is they are the best defense in the NHL, allowing 2.38 goals per game. Further, they are scoring 3.57 goals per game and first on the power play. While the Senators are ninth in the NHL in goals against, they are 20th on the penalty kill. Further, they are scoring just 2.79 goals per game. Take the Jets.

Final Jets-Senators Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-128)