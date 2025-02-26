ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Jazz Odds

Sacramento Kings: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

Utah Jazz: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, KJZZ-TV

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sacramento has played the Jazz three times this season, and they have dominated in all three games. Against Utah this season, the Kings have averaged 125.0 points per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor, and 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. Sacramento has won two of those three games by double digit points, including a 44-point thumping in December. If the Kings can continue to play that way offensively, they will be able to cover this spread with ease.

In their three wins over the Jazz, Sacramento has also played well defensively. They have held the Jazz to 103.3 points per game. The Kings have also been able to hold the Jazz to 42.2 percent from the floor, 38.7 percent from deep, and just 20.3 assists per game. Utah is already not a great offensive team, and they are even worse against the Kings this season. If that trend continues Wednesday night, Sacramento will be able to cover the spread on the road.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah is not a great team, but there is a chance for them to cover the spread. That chance lays with their defense. Utah has to find a way to be good on the defensive end of the court if they are going to keep this game close. In their last two games, the Jazz have allowed 115 and 114 points, which is pretty good. In fact, when the Jazz allow 115 points or less this season, they are 10-11. That is 10 of their 14 wins on the season and just 11 of their 43 losses. If the Jazz can find a way to keep the Kings to 115 points or less, they will give themselves a great chance to cover the spread.

Utah is going to be without some of their better players. Lauri Markannen is injured, John Collins and Collin Sexton also remain out. That means some of their role players have to step up. Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George are those two players. These two average 17.1 and 16.9 points, so they can do a little bit of scoring themselves. The Jazz will need them to lead the team in this one. If they can each put up above their season average, the Jazz will be able to cover the spread.

Final Kings-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Kings are the better team. Not only that, but the Kings have absolutely dominated against the Jazz this season. Furthermore, the Jazz are missing their top three scorers in this game, so they are going to really struggle on offense. Because of that, I am expecting the Kings to handle business Wednesday night. For that reason, I will be taking the Kings to not only win this game on the road, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Kings-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Kings -8.5 (-110)