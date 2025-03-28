ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Saturday's NBA slate continues to roll as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this upcoming cross-conference tilt. The Sacramento Kings (36-37) will visit the Orlando Magic (35-39) to conclude their season series as both teams fight to secure their playoff positions. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Magic prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently ninth in the Western Conference, holding onto their position by just a single game. After losing four-straight, they won their most recent game 128-107 over the Portland Trail Blazers. Each of their last nine remaining games will prove to be crucial.

The Orlando Magic occupy the eight-spot in the Eastern Conference with a 1.5-game lead over the Chicago Bulls. Most recently losing to the Dallas Mavericks 101-92, they've gone a solid 6-4 over their last 10 games and are intent on looking towards the play-in tournament with an increasingly healthy squad.

NBA Odds: Kings-Magic Odds

NBA Odds: Kings-Magic Odds

Sacramento Kings: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -124

Orlando Magic: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Magic

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings will be on the ropes for the rest of the season with Dallas trailing them by just a half-game and the Phoenix Suns just one game back of the final position. They recently got Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk back into the lineup following brief injuries, immediately making impacts with 16 points from Monk and another impressive 22p/19r/6a line from Sabonis. When they're fully healthy, they have all the makings of a team that can advance in the play-in tournament. However, getting to the finish line and winning down this nine-game streak will be more important for the time being.

The Kings fell in their only previous meeting against the Magic 130-111 in a game where the Kings had 19 turnovers despite shooting a solid 50% from the field. The Magic were particularly hot that night, but it was an uncharacteristic night for the Kings who rank eighth league-wide in fewest turnovers per game (12.8). An energized Sabonis should help their cause here as he'll be able to work inside against Paolo Banchero and try to earn shots at the free throw line.

Why the Magic Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are on a bit of a hot streak after winning three of their last four games. Paolo Banchero had another massive 35-point game in their most recent loss to the Mavericks, but they totaled just 92 points as a team and 19 points off their bench. Franz Wagner continues to be productive, scoring at least 20 points in each of his last six games. This team is very streaky and are susceptible to hot and cold runs, but they certainly stand a chance to grab this win if they're able to get hot as they did in their previous meeting with Sacramento.

The Orlando Magic rank last in the NBA with only 104.9 PPG. They also rank dead-last in 3PM with 10.9 per game, but they're second in the NBA in free-throws attempted per game with 23.4 per game. This is a team very much predicated on attacking the hoop and living at the line, so expect a ton of Wagner and Banchero driving to the rim and breaking through the porous perimeter defense of the Kings.

Final Kings-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Orlando Magic handled the Kings in their only other meeting this season behind massive games from Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Both stand to have a massive game tonight as their offensive skill sets matchup well against the Kings' defense. The Kings are motivated down this stretch of the season and every win will matter moving forward. However, if the Magic can get hot, they'll certainly be the favorites to pull this one out at home.

Orlando is a positive 19-18 ATS when playing at home and they flourish when billed as the betting favorites. This should prove to be a close game as both teams live at the free-throw line, but I ultimately give the slight edge to the Magic at home and their ability to exploit the matchups of the Kings.

Final Kings-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +1.5 (-112)