The Los Angeles Kings will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night at Rogers Place. It is a preview of the first round as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Kings-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Oilers lead the head-to-head series 144-110. Additionally, the Oilers are 8-2 over the last 10 games against the Kings, including 4-1 in the last five games against them at Rogers Place. The Kings are 2-1 overall and 3-0 against the spread against the Oilers this season.

Here are the Kings-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Oilers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +100

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Kings vs Oilers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

With a win over the Oilers, the Kings can clinch the second seed in the Pacific Division. Doing so would guarantee them an extra home game against the Oilers in the first round. Ultimately, that would give a team that is 31-5-4 at home a huge advantage in the first round. Yes, the Kings went 0-2 at Crypto against the Oilers last season in the playoffs, 1-2 the previous season in the playoffs, and 1-2 in the 2022 playoffs. The Kings have dominated the Oilers at home in the regular season. However, they are just 2-6 in eight playoff home games against the Oilers over eight games at Crypto.

But before all that happens, the Kings must win this game. To do that, they need a struggling power play to thrive. The Kings must convert their chances and capitalize on opportunities. Quinton Byfield has been hot, registering six points in three games. Overall, he has been great at helping the Kings down the stretch and getting them amped. Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, and Kevin Fiala are also exceptional playmakers who have had moments of greatness with the Kings.

The Kings have always thrived on defense and goaltending. So far, they have done everything right to show that they are one of the best in the NHL. The Kings combine an array of tight defense with solid plays from Darcy Kuemper that have proven to be a big difference. Expect them to hone in on Connor McDavid and attempt to prevent him from making a huge difference. The good news is that the Kings will not have to face Leon Draisaitl in this game.

The Kings will cover the field if Byfield can continue his hot streak and Kempe, Kopitar, and Fiala can all contribute to the scoring effort. Then, their defense must continue to tighten up and make the plays needed to prevent the Oilers from scoring endless goals.

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers will likely start the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the road. Because of that, they might not go as hard in this game, especially considering they already have numerous ailments they have endured.

Draisaitl is unlikely to play. Because of that, the Oilers don't have one of their best players. McDavid will play, and he will be all over the ice, as always. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is sick and might not play. Also, Zach Hyman did not play on Sunday and may also miss this game. So, who do the Oilers have? Aside from McDavid, the Oilers will have to rely on a variety of different lines that may include Connor Brown, Jeff Skinner, and Corey Perry. Kasperi Kapanen will also have a role in this game.

Stuart Skinner started for the Oilers on Sunday, meaning Calvin Pickard will go on Monday. That is significant news, as the Oilers lost Mattias Ekholm for the rest of the season due to a serious injury. The defense took a major loss with Eckholm's injury. Thus, someone else must step up.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid can help carry his line and give the Oilers the best chance to win. Then, the defense must shut down Byfield and the rest of the Kings.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 41-38 against the spread, while the Oilers are 28-51. Also, the Kings are 19-20 against the spread on the road, while the Oilers are 13-27 against the spread at home. The Kings are 31-45-3 against the over/under, while the Oilers are 35-41-3 against the over/under.

The Kings will push for this final opportunity. A win will give them the home-ice in the first round. Whether that matters is not relevant right now. For now, I can see the Kings covering the spread on the road, and possibly winning the game on the road.

