The Kings and the Stars meet in Dallas! This is a giant game between two of the best teams in the Western Conference, and both are currently playing great hockey. We continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Stars prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Kings are playing great hockey this season, with a 31-17 record. Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar are difference-makers on the team, but the Kings also have depth across their roster. The Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL and have even more depth so that they can come at different teams in waves. This would be a giant win for the Kings in this matchup in Dallas.

The Dallas Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL, with a 37-19 record. They have a lot of depth and come at teams in waves. Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene have been the best players for a loaded team in Dallas. This would be a big win against the Kings, and they can make a statement out west and continue their march toward the top of the NHL.

Here are the Kings-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Stars Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +126

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs Stars

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/Victory+/FanDuel Sports Network West

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

On offense, the Kings have been around the middle of the pack in the NHL this season. They score 2.89 goals per game and have a 10.4% save percentage. The best two players on this team are Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar. Kempe is the leading points scorer and goal leader, leading the Kings with 49 points and 26 goals.

Kopitar is also the assists leader, with 33 on the season. Kempe also has 23 assists, and Kopitar only has 13 goals this season. These two have been the majority of the Kings' offense. They will have issues in this game against a defense as good as the Stars' this season.

The Kings' defense has been elite this year. They allow 2.54 goals per game and have a 90.6% save percentage. The defense relies on Darcy Kuemper and David Rittich at goalie this season.

Kuemper has 18 wins, six losses, and six overtime losses through 31 games. He also allows 2.21 goals per game with a 91.8% save percentage. Rittich has 12 wins, 11 losses, and two overtime losses. He also allows 2.60 goals per game with an 88.9% save percentage.

This defense has been elite and is going to cause a lot of issues for the Stars. Dallas is great, but defense travels; this is an area where the Kings have the slight advantage.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars have one of the best offenses in the NHL, the main engine behind their success. They score 3.31 goals per game and have an 11.1% save percentage. Matt Duchene and Jason Robertson are the two best players on a loaded Stars roster. Duchene leads in points and assists with 59 and 36, respectively. Robertson is the goal-scoring leader, with 24 on the season.

These two are the Stars' statistical leaders, but Dallas has proven time and time again that it has the depth to compete with almost every team in the NHL. Dallas has the better offense than the Kings, but the Kings have the defense to compete and slow down the Stars, even in Dallas.

The Stars' defense has been one of the best in the NHL. They allow 2.57 goals per game and have a 91% save percentage. Jake Oettinger is significant at the goalie position and is the primary goalie for an elite defense like Dallas. He has 27 wins, 13 losses, and two overtime losses. He also allows 2.43 goals per game with a 90.9% save percentage.

Then, Casey DeSmith has been great next to him for a limited time. He has 10 wins and six losses while allowing 2.47 goals per game and has a 91.3% save percentage.

The Stars have the defense to shut down the Kings on offense completely. The Kings don't have much next to Kempe and Kopitar. This is a giant mismatch in favor of the Stars.

Final Kings-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Kings have the defense to keep things close, but Dallas still wins outright. The Stars have the better offense, can outscore the Kings, and are more trustworthy. The Kings cover and make this game entertaining, but the Stars get the win and stay near the top of the NHL. This is a giant matchup for each team.

Final Kings-Stars Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Kings +1.5 (-196)