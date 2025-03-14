ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings will battle the Phoenix Suns on Friday at the Footprint Center. It will be a Pacific Division showdown as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Kings-Suns prediction and pick.

The Suns lead the head-to-head series 146-106. However, the Kings are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Suns, including 3-2 in five games at the Footprint Center. So far, the Kings have won both games this season.

Here are the Kings-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Suns Odds

Sacramento Kings: +3 (-110)

Moneyline:+132

Phoenix Suns: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Suns

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: AZFA and NBC Sports Bay Area

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Domantas Sabonis recently returned from a hamstring injury and is likely ready to go for this one. Ultimately, the Kings need him to be healthy for them to have a chance to make any sort of run, as they currently sit ninth in the Western Conference. But things are much different for the Kings than it was in their last encounter with the Suns. For one thing, they traded one of their best players, as De'Aaron Fox recently returned to Sacramento as a member of the SanAntonio Spurs. Likewise, the Kings also traded Kevin Huerter.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are the new guys in town that could help the old guard thrive. When the Kings last met the Suns, they held a 36-31 lead after the first quarter, as well as a 60-53 halftime lead. But a poor third forced them to rally to force overtime, where they would eventually win.

DeRozan was the leader in this game, scoring 34 points while shooting 14 for 25 from the floor. Meanwhile, Sabonis had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Keegan Murray had 14 points. While these guys did their job, the bench struggled, and that must chance for the Kings to win this game.

The Kings shot 49 percent from the field, including 29.7 percent from beyond the arc. Likewise, they made 84.2 percent of their shots from the free-throw line. The Kings also won the board battle 57-48. Additionally, they had seven steals and blocked three shots. The Kings also overcame 14 turnovers.

The Kings will cover the spread if they continue dominating the paint and hitting their shots. Then, they must contain one of the best players of our generation.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns are currently outside the play-in race but can certainly catch a broken and shorthanded Mavericks team. For one thing, they are only 2.5 games out, with about 16 games left to play. But time is running out. They need to do better and start stringing together some wins.

Kevin Durant missed a potential game-winning shot the other day. Sadly, it cost them the game on what Durant thought was a clean look. He will be the one factor in this game because he has not played against the Suns yet this season. Instead, the Suns relied on others, and it did not pan out well. Bradley Beal led the way with 28 points and eight rebounds while shooting 9 for 18 from the field. Meanwhile, Devin Booker had 23 points and 12 assists while shooting 9 for 22 from the floor. Tyus Jones had 22 points while shooting 8 for 14. However, the bench struggled, and they could not do much else.

The Suns shot poorly, hitting 41.9 percent of their shot attempts, including 31.6 percent from the floor. They also lost the board battle. The Suns managed 11 steals and turned the ball over 11 times themselves. The defense must do better. Therefore, the challenge is to contain DeRozan, LaVine, and Sabonis. The ideal plan would be to force the Kings to take bad shots, and not let these three dominate.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can control the floor and take better shots. Then, they cannot let the Kings get any fast-break opportunities.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 26-34-4 against the spread, while the Suns are 25-40-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Kings are 11-17-2 against the spread on the road, while the Suns are 10-20-1 against the spread at home. The Kings are 4-8 against the spread when facing the Pacific Division, while the Suns are 7-5 against the spread when facing the division.

This could be a play-in preview. Yet, the Suns must win to get there. I think they have a legitimate chance to do that. Durant will give the Suns that extra push they need to get a much-needed win. They will also do enough to cover the spread at home.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns: -3 (-110)