ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings do not have to travel far as they take on the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series by giving you a Kings-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kings-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Warriors Odds

Sacramento Kings: +7 (-108)

Moneyline: +235

Golden State Warriors: -7 (-112)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 233.5 (-108)

Under: 233.5 (-112)

How To Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings have three players that are really playing well against Golden State. DeMar DeRozan is scoring 26.0 points per game in his three games against Sacramento while Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk are also making a big impact. Sabonis is grabbing 15.0 rebounds per game against the Warriors, and Monk is dishing 8.3 assists. These three players are going to be key Thursday night. The Kings now have Zach Lavine, so he should be able to help the team out, but the three previously mentioned players are going to be the ones to watch. If they play well, the Kings will play well.

Sacramento is scoring the eighth-most points per game this season. This is important as the Kings will have to keep up with the Warriors offensively. Sacramento loves to speed up the pace, they shoot it decently well, and they do a great job taking care of the basketball. In fact, when the Kings put up 115 points or more this season, they are 24-11. That is 24 of their 33 wins, so getting to that point total is important for their success. I would not be shocked to see the Kings reach that point total in this one.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors won the most recent matchup with Sacramento. That game came after the deadline, so it was against this new Kings team. In the win, the Warriors put up 132 points, and won by 24. Golden State shot 53.8 percent from the field in the game, and they made 20 shots from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Warriors made all 12 of their free throws in the win. The Warriors become very dangerous when they get hot from the floor, and they showed that in this game. If they get hot again, the Warriors will win pretty easily.

Golden State is one a five-game win streak heading into this game. They have beaten a couple good teams in that span, and they are getting the job done against the bad teams. In those five games, the Warriors have put up 119.8 points per game. They are making just under 47 percent of their shots, and they are hitting 37.8 percent of their threes. Additionally, they are getting to the free throw line quite a bit. If they can continue to play well offensively, the Warriors are going to have a very good game at home Thursday night.

Final Kings-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pretty good game. It is a fun rivalry, and both teams are capable of playing well. One thing to watch for is Domantas Sabonis' injury status. He is dealing with a hamstring injury, and that might hold him out Thursday night. Either way, I like the Warriors to stay hot.

Final Kings-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -7 (-112)