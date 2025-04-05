ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NBA Saturday is almost here and we're set to bring you all the betting predictions for the upcoming slate, this first game coming between rivals in the Eastern Conference. The New York Knicks (48-28) will take on the Atlanta Hawks (36-40) with their season series tied at 2-2. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Hawks prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks have clinched their position as the three-seed in the Eastern Conference, most recently falling 124-105 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. With a 6-4 record over their last 10 games, they've picked things up by winning three of their last four and looking to get healthy ahead of the Playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently eighth in the East and competing for the seven spot just one game back of the Orlando Magic. Most recently falling 120-118 to the Dallas Mavericks, they've notched just one win in their last five games and will hope to earn bragging rights during this renewed rivalry.

Here are the Knicks-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Hawks Odds

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -164

Atlanta Hawks: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

TV: MSG Network, FanDuel Sports South, NBA League Pass

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

With Karl-Anthony Towns taking time off as the season winds down and Jalen Brunson still working towards a return from injury, the Knicks can coast the rest of the way having already locked in their playoff position. Landry Shamet has done a fine job filling in for Brunson with 20 points against the 76ers and constantly looking for the open man in transition. Josh Hart also continues to elevate his play in situations without Brunson, so the Knicks should be fine with just six games remaining.

JOSH with the clock expiring 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ievPgkqoBm — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Knicks are shooting the seventh-highest FG% in the NBA at 48% while facing an Atlanta Hawks' defense that ranks 27th in opponent FG%, so the Knicks are bound to find some easy looks if they're able to limit their turnovers. In their two losses against Atlanta this season, the Knicks had at least 15 turnovers as a team, so taking care of the basketball will be essential. They've been out-rebounded on both occasions, but having Towns in the paint will certainly help their cause.

Why the Hawks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks haven't had much luck over their last five games with a 1-5 record, but they've managed to go 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games. They also boast a 19-18 winning record at home while going an even 38-38 ATS, but they haven't seen much luck against think Knicks team as of late. Still, Trae Young has a long history of giving the Knicks fits all game and he's bounce to come out with another high-scoring performance during this game.

Onyeka put in a strong shift in Dallas 👊 20 PTS

14 REB

2 BLK & 2 STL@BigO21_ x @UPS pic.twitter.com/zeXdUzsDwl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet



As it stands, the Atlanta Hawks will be set to face the Orlando Magic in the playoffs, to which they'll need to enforce their defense and play big along the low blocks. Onyeka Okongwu has been playing very well as of late on offense as his ability to rebound the basketball has been clear all season. To win this game, they'll also need to see an aggressive scoring attack from Zaccharie Risacher as he's been picking up his scoring and averaging 17 PPG against the Knicks.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

With both teams heading towards the playoffs, the New York Knick don't stand to gain anything from a win in this game. While the Hawks could slightly improve their positioning, they're likely to still see the same matchup during the play-in tournament. This game will be more about bragging rights and Trae Young's personal vendetta against the New York Knicks' fan base.

The last 10 meetings have gone 6-4 in favor of the Knicks, but the teams have split the meetings 5-5 against the spread. They're always bound to play each other close, with the home team usually having the slight advantage. However, I think the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns will be too much for the Hawks to contain as he stretches the floor against a player like Okongwu.

I also favor Josh Hart's ability to pass and rebound the ball against a porous Atlanta defense, so I expect the pace of this game to be dictated by the New York Knicks. With the deeper bench, let's take NY to cover on the road.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -3.5 (-112)