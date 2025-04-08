ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Nuggets made the shocking decision to fire head coach Michael Malone on Tuesday, and the entire NBA world is in awe over the news. The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA this year, and they are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference. Not only is it surprising because of the success that Malone has had, but the postseason is less than two weeks away. The Nuggets are in an interesting spot right now, and it could lead to chaos with Nikola Jokic.

Nikola Jokic has been with the Nuggets for his entire NBA career as he was selected by Denver with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Jokic has had a lot of success with the team, but this coaching change could result in him leaving. The betting odds for his next team if he were to get traded are out, and the top three are all over the place.

“After firing coach Mike Milone, there are tons of questions surrounding the Nuggets, including Nikola Jokic’s future…,” CPBetting said in a post. “Here are the Jokers next team odds: LA Lakers +500 & wait for the next two… Serbian League teams: KK Mega Basket +600 KK Joker +800.”

If Jokic were to go to any of those teams, it would be major news. The Lakers would have an insanely stacked roster with LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Jokic forming one of the most talented big threes that the league has ever seen. It would be shocking to see Jokic leave the NBA. He is one of the best players in the league as he has won MVP in three of the last four years. The best players in the world play in the NBA, but we all know that Jokic loves being back home.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Nuggets right now, and with that, there is also a lot of uncertainty surrounding Nikola Jokic. It's going to be very interesting to see how the postseason and offseason go for this team.