The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to Tennessee for a showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. It is a possible first-round playoff preview as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

Here are the Lakers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Grizzlies Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -104

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet-LA and FanDuel Sports South

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers have several playoff scenarios as they gear up for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Over the next two games, they will face the Grizzlies, their potential first-round opponent, and the Houston Rockets, their possible second-round opponent. The Lakers have had a lot of drama in the past two games. First, LeBron James tipped in the game-winner against the Indiana Pacers. Then, James made a horrible mistake, allowing the Chicago Bulls to win the game late on Thursday. Now, the Lakers will get a chance in a critical game that could ultimately determine home-court advantage in the first round.

The Lakers will need Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and James to be at their best. Unfortunately, we have seen what happens when one or more of them struggle. Whether it's Reaves going 1 for 11 from the field, James struggling in the first half, or Doncic turning the ball over, none of that has led to anything good.

The Lakers basically need good shooting. Ultimately, chucking an ill-advised three-point shot that clanks off the rim will not stand. The Lakers also need to contain Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant. Thus, they must do what they did last time when they held Morant to 6 for 21 shooting. While Jackson added 25 points, it was not enough.

The Lakers shot relatively well in their last win against the Grizzlies, hitting 47.6 percent of their shots. Also, their defense keyed in, holding the Grizzlies to 39.2 percent from the field. The Grizzlies must avoid turning the rock over, as they turned it over 20 times even in the win. Yet, they also blocked seven shots.

The Lakers will cover the spread if James, Reaves, and Doncic can create some space and generate some good shots. Then, their defense must prevent Morant and Jackson from doing any serious damage, while also containing others on the team as well.

Why the Grizzlies Will Cover the Spread/Win

Desmond Bane has been one of the hot-and-cold players on this team, which showcases that this team has a lot of talent but can only really rely on Jackson and Morant consistently. Now, they have a chance to showcase this talent, and gain home-court advantage against the Lakers.

When the Grizzlies beat the Lakers last time, they led 35-27 after the first quarter. Ultimately, they led 59-53 at halftime. The Grizzlies expanded the lead in the third and fourth quarters. Jackson led the way with 20 points while shooting 8 for 13 from the field. Meanwhile, Morant had 20 points while shooting 7 for 17. Jaylon Wells added 20 points while shooting 7 for 10. Likewise, Santi Aldana had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Scottie Pippen Jr. added 14 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies shot well and won the board battle. Yes, they will have the rebound advantage against the Lakers since they don't have a reliable big man. But the Grizzlies also must contain Doncic, James, and Reaves. Forcing them to take bad shots will be instrumental to winning this game. Likewise, forcing turnovers is the key to taking the advantage and taking down the Lakers.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Jackson and Morant can find their footing and make shots consistently. Then, they must contain the biggest Lakers stars and not let them do any serious damage.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are 39-32 against the spread, while the Grizzlies are 38-34-1. Additionally, the Lakers are 15-19-2 against the spread on the road, while the Grizzlies are 19-17 against the spread at home. The Lakers are 28-15 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are 21-25 against the spread when facing the West.

The Grizzlies dominated the Lakers at home, showing how much the home-court advantage matters. However, the Lakers are playing incredibly tight games recently, with both games being decided at the buzzer. Because of this, I think this game will come down to the wire, similar to how the last two Lakers games went. Consequently, I think the Lakers will do enough to make this an exciting game and cover the spread on the road.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Lakers +1 (-112)