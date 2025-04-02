ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Ottawa Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Senators prediction and pick.

The Tampa Bay Lightning come into the game come into the game at 44-25-5 on the year, which places them in second in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning are hoping to make another Stanley Cup run, as they are close to clinching a playoff spot. In their last game, the Lightning faced the Islanders. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored to open the game, but the Islanders would tie the game in the first period. In the second period, Jake Guentzel and Victor Hedman both scored to take the lead. They would add an empty net goal in the third, and the Lightning won the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 39-29-6 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Atlantic Divison. Still, they are currently holding on to a wild card spot. In their last game, the Senators faced the Buffalo Sabres. The Senators were hoping to have Brady Tkachuk back in this game, but he was still out with an upper-body injury. Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin scored in the first period to give the Sabres the lead. Tage Thompson scored in the second period, but Claude Giroux would make it a 3-1 game in the second period. Still, the Sabres would add two more goals in the third period, as they would go on to defeat the Senators 5-2.

Here are the Lightning-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Senators Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -118

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Lightning vs Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Lightning Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Lightning is led by Nikita Kucherov. He leads the team in assists and points this year, coming in with 33 goals and 78 assists, good for 111 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jake Guentzel. Guentzel is tied for the team lead in goals this year, coming in with 38 goals and 36 assists on the year. Further, Brayden Point rounds out the line, while sitting third on the team in points and tied for the team lead in goals. Point has 38 goals and 37 assists this year, good for 75 points.

Brandon Hagel leads the second line. Hagel comes in with 33 goals and 48 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points with 81 total points. He is joined on the second line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli comes in with 26 goals and 27 assists. Finally, Victor Hedman has 14 goals and 46 assists this year, good for 60 points, placing the blue liner fifth on the team in points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in goal for the Lightning in this game. He is 36-19-3 on the year, with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. He has won six of his last seven starts and given up two or fewer goals in six of the last seven games as well.

Why the Senators Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators' top line is led by Tim Stutzle. He leads the team in both assists and points this year, having 21 goals and 50 assists this year. That includes three goals and 25 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Fabian Zetterlund and Claude Giroux. Zetterlund has one assist in his 12 games. Meanwhile, Griouz has 15 goals and 32 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Dylan Cozens leads the second line. He has three goals and six assists in 13 games with the Senators. He is joined on the second line by Drake Batherson. Batherson is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 21 goals and 38 assists this year. Finally, Jake Sanderson has been great from the blue line this year. He has nine goals and 41 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this one. He is 19-13-3 on the year with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He has been great this month. Ullmark has won seven of his last ten starts overall.

Final Lightning-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Lightning come into this NHL game as the favorite in terms of odds. One major reason is how well Andrei Vasileskiy is playing. In his last seven games, he has allowed just nine goals. Further, the Lightning are giving him support, scoring 31 goals over those seven games. The Senators score just 2.86 goals per game this year. Take the Lightning.

Final Lightning-Senators Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (-118)