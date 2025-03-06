ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Premier League hits the pitch as Liverpool hosts Southampton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Liverpool-Southampton prediction and pick.

Liverpool comes into the game at 20-7-1 on the year, placing them in first place in the Premier League. They are 21 points clear of Chelsea for a spot in next year's Champions League, and 13 points clear of Arsenal for the top spot in the EPL. They have won four of their last six EPL games, with two draws in the process. Still, both draws are on the road this year.

Meanwhile, Southampton is just 2-3-22 on the year, placing them in last place in the Premier League. They are 13 points behind Wolverhampton to avoid relegation this year. They have lost five of their last six games in the Premier League. The one win was over Ipswich Town, who is currently in 18th place in the Premier League.

These two teams faced off twice earlier this year. The first was in EPL play, with Liverpool taking the 3-2 win. They also played in EFL Cup play, with Liverpool taking the 2-1 victory.

Here are the Liverpool-Southampton Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Southampton Odds

Liverpool: -900

Southampton: +1700

Draw: +950

Over 3.5 goals: -166

Under 3.5 goals: +136

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Southampton

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool is the top-scoring team in the Premier League this year. They have scored in 27 of 28 games this year in EPL play. The only time they did not score was in the lone loss they had this year. Further, they are scoring 2.36 goals per game this year, scoring 66 goals in 28 EPL fixtures. They have also scored well at home this year, scoring in 12 of 13 games at home, scoring 2.15 goals per game at home this year.

Liverpool's top-scoring option is Mohamed Salah, who could be moving on after this season. Salah has 25 goals on an expected 20.1 and has 17 assists in EPL play this year. He also has converted all seven penalty kick opportunities. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has scored nine goals and has three assists in the Premier League season. Further, Cody Gapko has scored eight goals with three assists. Finally, Dominik Szoboszlai has been solid for Liverpool this year. He has five goals and three assists on the season.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 26 goals this year in 28 EPL fixtures. That is good for just 0.93 goals per game this year. They have dominated on defense at home this year, allowing just ten goals in their 13 games at home this year.

Why Southampton Will Win

Southampton has scored in just 15 of 27 fixtures so far in EPL play, scoring 19 goals over their 27 games. That is good for just 0.7 goals per game this year. They have also scored in just eight of 14 games on the road this year. They have scored ten goals in their 14 road fixtures, good for .71 goals per game so far this year.

Joe Aribo has been the top scoring option for Southampton this year. He has three goals on the year, on an expected 2.5. Meanwhile, Adam Armstrong has two goals and two assists on the year. Overall, six different players have at least two goals this year. Further, Mateus Fernandes has just one goal on an expected 3.1, but he does have two assists this year.

Southampton has allowed 65 goals so far this year in their 27 games. That is good for 2.41 goals against per game this year. They have been better on defense on the road this year, allowing just 28 goals on the road this year. That is good for two goals against per game on the road. They also have a clean sheet on the road this year.

Final Liverpool-Southampton Prediction & Pick

Liverpool has lost just once this year, which was at home. Still, that was to Nottingham Forest. Liverpool has won three straight games at home, and will win this one, but they have not been scoring a ton at home as of late. In their last ten games at home, they have scored more than two goals just twice. Meanwhile, Southampton is not scoring well on the road. They have scored more than one goal on the road in just one game this year, and that was against Ipswich Town. Liverpool has a dominant defense, and Southampton is going to struggle to find a goal in this one. With that, the best play in this one on the under.

Final Liverpool-Southampton Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (+136)