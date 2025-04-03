ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 105: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy kicks off the prelims with a fight between Loma Lookboonmee and Istela Nunes in the strawweight division. Lookboonmee comes into her first fight in 2025 riding a three-fight winning streak, while Nunes has now lost four straight fights as she's still searching for her first UFC victory. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lookboonmee-Nunes prediction and pick.

Loma Lookboonmee (9-3) has quietly put together a nice little winning streak where she has won three in a row, most recently defeating Bruna Brasil at UFC Fight Night in February 2024. Now, she looks to extend the longest winning streak of her career when she takes on Istela Nunes this weekend at UFC Vegas 105.

Istela Nunes (6-5) is still winless in her UFC career, losing all four of her bouts, most recently taking the loss to Victoria Dudakova, where she brutally dislocated her elbow trying to defend a takedown. Now, Nunes will have her back against the wall as she searches for her first UFC victory to keep her UFC hopes and dreams alive when she takes on Loma Lookboonmee at the UFC Apex this weekend.

Here are the UFC Vegas 105 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 105 Odds: Loma Lookboonmee-Istela Nunes Odds

Loma Lookboonmee: -800

Istela Nunes: +480

Over 2.5 rounds: -320

Under 2.5 rounds: +230

Why Loma Lookboonmee Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Bruna Brasil – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 (1 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Loma Lookboonmee's matchup against Istela Nunes at UFC Vegas 105 appears to favor the Thai fighter due to her elite clinch game and well-rounded skill set. Lookboonmee, a Muay Thai specialist with over 100 bouts in her striking career, excels in close-range combat, where she seamlessly blends elbows, knees, and positional control. Her ability to chain offensive and defensive transitions in the clinch has been a hallmark of her success, as seen in her victories over opponents like Alexandra Albu. While Nunes is a decorated Muay Thai champion herself, her struggles with takedown defense and grappling leave her vulnerable against Lookboonmee, who has shown improved ground skills in recent fights, including a submission win over Elise Reed

Istela Nunes’ primary strength lies in her kickboxing, where she utilizes distance management and a diverse arsenal of strikes. However, her lack of defensive grappling has been exposed repeatedly in the UFC, with losses via submission and ground-and-pound. Against Lookboonmee, who can dictate the fight's pace through clinch dominance and positional control, Nunes may struggle to maintain the range needed to deploy her striking effectively. Moreover, Lookboonmee’s cardio and ability to adapt make her a tough opponent for Nunes, whose recent performances have been inconsistent. Expect Lookboonmee to neutralize Nunes’ offense with superior clinch work en route to a decision victory

Why Istela Nunes Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Victoria Dudakova – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 2 (2 KO/TKO)

Istela Nunes has the tools to upset Loma Lookboonmee this weekend at UFC Vegas 105. The Brazilian striker boasts a decorated Muay Thai background, with over 50 wins and two world championships in Thailand, making her one of the most dangerous stand-up fighters in the division. Her ability to manage distance and land powerful combinations has been evident throughout her career, including her viral head-kick knockout in 2016. Nunes’ striking accuracy, particularly her ability to target the head and body effectively, gives her a significant edge in exchanges at range. Against Lookboonmee, who relies heavily on clinch work and close-range striking, Nunes can exploit her longer reach (66 inches vs. Lookboonmee’s 61.5 inches) to keep the fight at a favorable distance.

Additionally, Nunes has shown improvements in grappling since transitioning to MMA, training under elite coaches at American Top Team Brasil. While Lookboonmee’s clinch game is formidable, Nunes’ experience against high-level opponents suggests she can avoid prolonged grappling exchanges and capitalize on striking opportunities. If Nunes can maintain range and avoid being smothered by Lookboonmee’s clinch attacks, her superior power and precision could lead to a decisive victory. This fight may come down to whether Nunes can impose her striking game early and keep Lookboonmee from dictating the pace.

Final Loma Lookboonmee-Istela Nunes Prediction & Pick

This matchup between Loma Lookboonmee and Istela Nunes at UFC Vegas 105 is a classic clash of styles. Lookboonmee’s clinch work, precision striking, and improving grappling make her a tough challenge for Nunes, who thrives at range with her Muay Thai striking and explosive power. While Nunes has the tools to keep the fight at distance, Lookboonmee’s ability to close the gap and control exchanges in the clinch gives her the edge. Expect Lookboonmee to wear Nunes down with relentless pressure and superior cardio, earning a unanimous decision victory in a competitive but ultimately one-sided fight.

Final Loma Lookboonmee-Istela Nunes Prediction & Pick: Loma Lookboonmee by Points (-165), Over 2.5 Rounds (-320)