The Atlanta Falcons could really use a win on Sunday. Atlanta is falling behind in the NFC South with both Carolina and Tampa Bay ahead of them in the division rankings. Unfortunately, the Falcons will have to find a way to win without their starting quarterback.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is expected to be out in Week 8 with a bone bruise, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

However, Rapoport noted that Penix has a “real chance” to be back on the field in Week 9 against the Patriots.

It certainly sounds like Penix was a close call to play on Sunday. In fact, Rapoport added that “if it was a playoff game” in Week 8, Penix might be out there.

Penix is officially listed as questionable on the injury report after picking up a bone bruise against the 49ers last week.

The young quarterback told reporters earlier this week that he planned to play against the Dolphins. But it seems that Atlanta will play it safe with Penix, who entered the NFL with an extensive injury history.

Playing it safe with Penix's injury is likely the smart decision for the Falcons.

Kirk Cousins expected to start for Falcons in place of Michael Penix Jr.

Now that Penix is set to miss a game, veteran Kirk Cousins is expected to start in his place.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Cousins will almost certainly start against the Dolphins while Penix rests his knee.

“ESPN Sources: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is ‘highly likely' to start Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins as Michael Penix recovers from a bone bruise to his knee,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. “Penix was limited at practice all week, and Cousins worked with the first-team offense, gearing up to start Sunday.”

Cousins has only made one brief appearance in 2025, playing a few snaps in Week 3. The last time Cousins started for the Falcons was in December of 2024 before the team handed the reins to Penix.

Kirk has a fortunate matchup against a weak Dolphins defense. Falcons fans will be expecting to pick up a big win in Week 8, even without their starting quarterback.

Falcons vs. Dolphins kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.