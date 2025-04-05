ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners are in trouble. They haven't scored a lot of runs this season. They have already suffered a number of losses in games in which they did not allow more than four runs. They have lost 4-2 and 4-1. They also got shut out at home by the Athletics. Their offense has generally struggled. However, in the two games so far this season in which the Mariners have scored at least six runs, they are 0-2. Seattle simply cannot afford to lose games in which its offense scores a lot. The Mariners are built around pitching, so they have to win on the rare occasions when the bats produce something.

The Mariners led the Giants 8-5 on Friday and blew that lead. They led 9-8 in the 11th but gave up two runs in the bottom half to absorb a brutal 10-9 defeat. The Mariners do not look like a playoff team in a crowded American League which has a lot of playoff contenders in the mix. Seattle really needs to change course in a hurry if it is going to make a serious run at the postseason. It's only April, but we have seen the Mariners dig themselves a big hole before. History shows the Mariners aren't likely to overcome a slow start if it builds into something worse in late May and early June.

Mariners-Giants Projected Starters

Bryce Miller vs Robbie Ray

Bryce Miller (0-1) was okay but not terrifically sharp in his first start of 2025. He pitched out of trouble and avoided big innings, but he didn't have his best stuff or pinpoint control. The Mariners need him to be sharper and more precise in this game. It's a contest the Mariners urgently need to win after losing three of their previous four games. They can't let negative sequences snowball against them. Miller needs to rise up and be a stopper here.

Last Start: March 30 vs Oakland Athletics — 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Robbie Ray (1-0) was average in his first start of the season against the Cincinnati Reds. Keep in mind, though, that the Reds went 35 innings without scoring a run over the past week. If Ray struggled against the Reds, that could be a negative sign. It's important for Ray to establish a higher standard in this start against the Mariners, who do not have one of the better offenses in baseball.

Last Start: March 31 at Cincinnati Reds — 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

Here are the Mariners-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Giants Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +106

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 7.5 (+102)

Under: 7.5 (-124)

How to Watch Mariners vs Giants

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) | NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryce Miller is a better pitcher than Robbie Ray. The Mariners should hold down the Giants' offense in this game and scratch together enough runs to win. Having lost on Friday, the M's should have a little more urgency than the Giants in this game.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants look good. They are a legitimate playoff contender. Willy Adames is getting important hits for them, as was the case in Friday's win over Seattle. The Mariners do not have the offense needed to threaten Robbie Ray, who should settle down and pitch better than he did in Cincinnati. San Francisco is simply a better team and should win.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mariners, but this game is a coin flip. Pass.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick: Mariners moneyline