The Miami Marlins hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Atlanta Braves. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Marlins-Braves Projected Starters

Max Meyer vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Max Meyer is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: No Decision, 5.2 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

Spencer Schwellenbach is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at San Diego Padres: No Decision, 6 innings, 1 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, four strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +188

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Max Meyer is a former top prospect of the Marlins, and it seems he came into his own with his first start of the season. He gave the Marlins a fantastic chance to win, and that is exactly what happened. Meyer was able to improve on a lot from the season before. In game one, he averaged 95.1 MPH on his fastball, had a 30.0 percent whiff rate, and he did a great job missing barrels. If he can have another start like that, with less hits given up, the Marlins will be in a good position to win.

Atlanta is off to an awful start. Nobody expected them to be winless seven games into the year, but they are. A big reason for this is because the Braves have been the worst offensive team in baseball. Their batting average sits at an abysmal .151, and they have scored just 14 runs in their seven games played. Atlanta has shown no signs of improving, either. If their bats continue to struggle, the Marlins will be able to cover this spread on the road.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta has to start hitting the ball better. With Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, and Marcel Ozuna in the lineup, the Braves are not going to be held down for long. At some point, Atlanta is going to break out of their slump in a big way. I am expecting that to happen sooner or later. Additionally, this is their first game of 2025 in front of their home crowd. If the Braves can find a way to hit the ball a little bit better, they will win this game.

The Braves have not won a game, that is true. However, they started their season on the road against the two best teams in baseball. Being swept by the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers hurts, but it is not the end of the world. Those teams are going to sweep a lot of series this season. I think we have not gotten a fair sense of what the Braves can truly do this season because of that. Expect them to play much better moving forward, starting Friday night.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick

This is a great pitching matchup. Meyer is great, Schwellenbach is also great. With that said, it is still tough to trust the Braves offense. I will take the Marlins to at least keep this game close.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-115)