It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with a lot of the same issues they have faced in previous seasons. LA is facing more pitching injuries and the need to resort to more bullpen games. The arms are just not staying healthy for the Dodgers, who have been missing Blake Treinen in the bullpen — among other relievers — and are now confronting the reality that Tyler Glasnow just cannot stay healthy for any appreciable amount of time. Glasnow, who was pulled early from his start against the Texas Rangers a week ago, was once again taken out of a game early on Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Accumulating injuries on the pitching staff could make this season a bumpier ride than hoped for in Los Angeles. The Dodger offense — which answered the bell on Sunday in a thrashing of the Pirates — is undeniably loaded, but it might have to win a number of 9-7 or 10-8 shootouts if the Dodgers are going to fend off the Padres, Giants and Diamondbacks in a contentious and deep National League West.

Marlins-Dodgers Projected Starters

Edward Cabrera vs. Dustin May

Edward Cabrera (0-1) was ordinary against the Reds in his last start. He got some strikeouts, and he didn't get crushed, but he did allow a home run and was not able to establish full command of the game. Against the powerful Dodgers, Cabrera will have his hands full. Let's see if he can give the Marlins' pitching staff some stability after a brutal weekend in Seattle in which Miami pitcherse got roughed up.

Last Start: April 22 vs Cincinnati Reds — 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

Dustin May (1-1) knows this is a hugely important start for him and the Dodgers. With Tuesday slated to be a bullpen game — due to the injuries being absorbed by the staff — the Dodgers urgently need May to go at least six innings, hopefully seven, in this game on Monday. May got hammered by the Cubs in his last start. He needs to make adjustments, pitch with precision, and give his team the quality start it can really use in this spot after the bullpen had to pitch eight innings on Sunday in relief of the injured Tyler Glasnow. The Los Angeles Dodgers are counting on May to deliver.

Last Start: April 22 at Chicago Cubs — 5 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

Here are the Marlins-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel. 

MLB Odds: Marlins-Dodgers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: +260

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Marlins vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Marlins) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The pitching injuries are mounting for the Dodgers, who will win a lot of games this season but will go through some rocky periods. Dustin May was wiped out by the Cubs in his last start. If he doesn't improve, the Marlins can swamp him and win this game outright.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were priced at -160 at minus-1.5 runs on Sunday. They fell behind 2-0 in the first inning. They won easily, scoring four in the first and adding several more runs. They're -150 at minus-1.5 here. Don't overcomplicate it. Trust the Dodgers to win a 6-3 or 7-4 game against a bad Marlin team.

Final Marlins-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Take the Dodgers minus the run and a half. You're going to cash a lot of those tickets this season. You would have cashed tickets each of the past two days if you made that bet. Don't make this hard on yourself. Do the natural, logical thing. You will win more often than you lose.

Final Marlins-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5