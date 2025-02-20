ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big East clash on Friday night as Marquette faces Villanova. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-Villanova prediction and pick.

Marquette comes into the game 20-6 on the year and 11-4 in conference play, placing them in second place in the Big East. They opened the year 8-0 before losing two of their next three games. They would go on to win nine of the next ten before losing three straight, including a Marquette loss to St. John's. They have since won two in a row, and last time out, they faced Seton Hall. Marquette dominated the game. They had a 17-point lead at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 80-56.

Meanwhile, Villanova is 15-12 on the year and 8-8 in conference play. That places them in sixth in the Big East. It was a tough start to the year, going 3-4 to open the season. They would then win eight of their next nine games, capping it off with a Villanova win over UConn. They would then drop five of six games but have since won three of their last five. In their last game, they faced Villanova. It was a tight first half, with Villanova having an eight-point lead at the end of the first half. Still, Villanova would score just one point in the last 4:10 of the game, falling 66-59.

Here are the Marquette-Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Villanova Odds

Marquette: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Villanova: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch Marquette vs. Villanova

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is ranked 26th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 32nd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 20th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Marquette has been solid on the defensive end of the court. They are 42nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 135th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, they are fifth in the nation in steals per game while also sitting tenth in opponent turnovers per game this year.

Marquette is led by Kam Jones. Jones leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 19 points per game while adding 5.8 assists per game. He also has 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Stevie Mitchell. He has 11.2 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.6 steals per game this year. Finally, Chase Ross has been solid. Ross is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding four rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

David Joplin leads the way in the frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.3 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 13.8 points per game while adding 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and one block per game this year. Ben Gold joins him in the frontcourt. He comes in with 7.1 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova is 55th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 23rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 132nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Villanova has been solid on offense this year. They are 137th in the nation in points per game while sitting 34th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are fourth in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Eric Dixon leads the way for Villanova. He is scoring 22.9 points per game this year while adding 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Meanwhile, Wooga Poplar leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game while adding 15 points per game. Poplar also adds 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Jhamir Brickus leads the team in assists per game this year, having 5.2 assists per game. He is also scoring 9.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds. Finally, Jordan Longino is scoring 11.9 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Final Marquette-Villanova Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this Big East game. First will be the two teams on defense. Marquette is 42nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 135th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they are 37th in the nation against the three. Meanwhile, Villanova is 58th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 172nd in opponent shooting efficiency and 207th against the three. The second will be turnovers. Marquette is third in the nation in turnovers per game, while Villanova is 30th. Further, Marquette is tenth in the nation in opponent turnovers per game, while Villanova is 300th. Take Marquette in this one.

Final Marquette-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Marquette -1.5 (-110)