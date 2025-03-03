ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the AAC takes to the court as Memphis visits UTSA. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Memphis-UTSA prediction and pick.

Memphis is 24-5 on the year, while sitting 14-2 in conference play. That places them in first place in the American. They opened up the year 6-0 before a loss to Auburn. They would then win three of their next five games before winning four straight. Memphis would then lose to Temple but then would win eight straight. The winning streak was broken by a Memphis loss to Wichita State. Still, they have won three straight since then. Memphis faced UAB in their last game. UAB had a lead at the end of the first half, leading by six. Still, Memphis would make the comeback and win the game 88-81.

Meanwhile, UTSA is 11-17 on the year and 5-11 in conference play, placing them in tenth in the American. They won their first game of the year before losing three straight. Still, they would win five of their next seven before dropping three straight. They would win three of their next five games, but since then have struggled. They have won just two of their last nine games. In their last game, they faced Rice. It would be tight much of the first half, but UTSA did have an eight-point lead at the end of the first half. They would pull away in the second half, winning the game 84-56.

Here are the Memphis-UTSA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Memphis-UTSA Odds

Memphis: -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -400

UTSA: +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +310

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is 48th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 63rd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 42nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Memphis has been solid on offense this year. They are 36th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 64th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been great from behind the arc this year. Memphis is eighth in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

PJ Haggerty leads the way for Memphis, leading the team in points, assists, and steals per game. Haggerty comes in with 21.4 points per game while adding 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Further, he adds 5.4 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tyrese Hunter. Hunter is scoring 14.2 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Colby Rogers comes in with 10.9 points per game this year, while he adds 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Dain Dainja leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, having seven rebounds per game this year. He is also scoring 13.3 points while adding 1.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Why UTSA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UTSA is 198th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 167th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 235th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. UTSA has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 124th in the nation this year in points per game while sitting 191st in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, UTSA has scored plenty from behind the arc this year. UTSA is 68th in the nation in three-point percentage while sitting 28th in the nation in three-point field goals made.

Primo Spears leads the way for UTSA. Spears leads the team in points and assists. He is scoring 20 points per game this year while adding 1.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Marcus Millender. Millender is scoring 14.3 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Damari Monsanto is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding four rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Konnivius Smith leads the team in rebounds, with 7.6 rebounds per game. He also adds seven points, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Final Memphis-UTSA Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. First, both teams are solid from three this year. Still, Memphis is much better against the three this year. Memphis is 98th in the nation against the three this year, while UTSA is 287th in the nation this year against the three. Further, Memphis has been much better on defense overall. While they are 203rd in the nation in opponent points per game, they are also 80th in opponent shooting efficiency. UTSA is 312th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 332nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Take Memphis in this one.

Final Memphis-UTSA Prediction & Pick: Memphis -8.5 (-115)