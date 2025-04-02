ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets are in south Florida to take on the Miami Miami Marlins Wednesday afternoon. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-Marlins Projected Starters

Clay Holmes vs. Connor Gillispie

Clay Holmes is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at Houston Astros: Loss, 4.2 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 4 walks, 4 strikeouts

Connor Gillispie is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Loss, 5 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 4 walks, 4 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: -205

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mets vs. Marlins

Time: 4:40 PM ET/1:40 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clay Holmes made the opening day start for the Mets. It is his first time being a true starting pitcher, so there are going to be some growing pains. He has to get used to the routine that is needed to be a starter in Major League Baseball. The righty has good stuff, though. He will need to pound the zone a little bit better in this game, but he still had a strong outing in his first start. If he can throw some more strikes, Holmes will be able to lead the Mets to a win.

The Mets put up 10 runs in game one of this series. They scored two runs on five hits in the second game, which resulted in a loss. The Mets have a chance to be much better in this one, though. Gillispie had an okay start in his first outing. However, he allowed a majority fly balls, and he walked four batters. With the power in the Mets lineup, and Gillispie giving up fly balls, New York has a chance to put some out. If they take their walks, those long balls can turn into multiple runs at a time. That would help them win this game.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami is a better team than they are given credit for. They are batting just .232 this season, but they have 17 extra base hits in their six games played. Five of those have left the yard. Miami has also scored four runs per game, and they average just under eight hits per game. This season, the Marlins are 3-1 when they score at least four runs. Last season Miami was 48-28 in those situations. If the Marlins can get to four runs in this game, the Marlins will be able to win the rubber match.

Gillispie is coming off an okay start. He needs to cut down on the walks, but there is a chance for him to have a great start Wednesday afternoon. The Mets are batting .179 as a team this season, and they have scored just 17 runs in five games. Additionally, New York has a very low OPS as a team. If Gillispie can pound the zone, he should be able to go five or six strong innings, and lead the Marlins to a win.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pretty good game. I do expect Clay Holmes to have a better start in this one. For that reason, I will take the Mets moneyline.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-205)