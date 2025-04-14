ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets-Twins.

The New York Mets are pitching out of their minds to start the 2025 MLB season. Through roughly 15 games and two and a half weeks of competition in the young season, the Mets and the San Diego Padres have set themselves apart from the rest of the teams in the sport. The Mets and Padres are the only two teams to allow fewer than 50 runs in all games through April 13. The Mets have allowed 41 runs, the fewest in baseball, with the Padres not far behind at 43. The Padres just threw three straight shutouts against the Rockies. The Mets shut out the Athletics on Sunday after allowing only three runs on Saturday.

Everyone is wondering if the Mets can keep this up. If they do, there's little question they will be a frontline World Series contender and might be back in the National League Championship Series this year.

Mets-Twins Projected Starters

Clay Holmes vs. Joe Ryan

Clay Holmes (1-1) has been ordinary so far in his transition to starting pitching after being a reliever with the Yankees the past few years. Holmes has the ability to make hitters swing and miss, but he gives up baserunners and is not consistent enough to get on top of opposing hitters and snuff out rallies. It remains to be seen how good he will be in the role of a starter.

Last Start: April 8 vs Miami Marlins — 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 10 K

Joe Ryan (1-1) was electric in his last start. He smothered a very good, very talented Kansas City Royal batting order on the road. It was the ace-like performance the Twins need, given how poorly they have started their season and given how unreliable their offense currently is. Ryan might have to dominate to get wins this season, which is alarming for a Minnesota team which is in real trouble.

Last Start: April 9 at Kansas City Royals — 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

Here are the Mets-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Twins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -102

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Mets vs Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) | FanDuel Sports Network North (Twins)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets' pitching has been outstanding this season. The Twins' offense has not been good at all this season. Put the two together and you have the simple formula for a New York victory. The Mets' pitching has been the best in baseball, and the Twins' offense — which was terrible at the end of the 2024 season — has not been any better in the early stages of 2025.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Joe Ryan is clearly a better pitcher than Clay Holmes. It is not a particularly close call. Ryan is in rhythm and should be able to handle the Mets, who have a ton of talent but can be contained. They scored only one run in a loss to the Athletics this past Saturday. One week ago, they were shut out at home by the Marlins. The Mets have clunkers and can be stopped by Ryan.

Final Mets-Twins Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Minnesota, but we don't trust the Twins enough to recommend them. Wait for a live play in this game.

Final Mets-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins moneyline