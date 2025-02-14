ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick for this College Basketball slate as this next matchup takes us to the Big Ten Conference for a meeting between two top teams. The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 9-6 Big Ten) in a can't-miss tilt in the tight conference. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-Illinois prediction and pick.

The Michigan State Spartans most recently fell 71-67 against the Indiana Hoosiers, marking their third loss in their last four games. Prior to that, the Spartans rode one of the nation's longest winning streaks at 13 games and have put themselves in a great position to win the Big Ten if they're able to take care of business for the rest of the season.

The Illinois Fighting Illini most recently beat UCLA 83-78 to notch back-to-back wins. They've won four of their last six games and after falling to Michigan State 80-78 not too long ago, they'll have revenge on their minds as they host their rivals on their home floor as the surprising betting favorites.

Here are the Michigan State-Illinois College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Illinois Odds

Michigan State: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +205

Illinois: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 155.5 (-115)

Under: 155.5 (-105)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Illinois

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FOX, Regional Coverage

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan State Spartans were stunned by Indiana during their last game, a team they've been historically dominant against when playing them at the Breslin Center. The Spartans got off to a hot start, but it was clear Indiana was the more motivated team and at the end of the day, it was Michigan State's turnovers and inability to penetrate the zone defense that lost them the game. Teams have had success running a zone defense against Tom Izzo over the last few years, so expect much of the same from opponents during the remainder of their schedule.

Expand Tweet



While the Michigan State Spartans are one of the top teams in the country when it comes to transition points and assists, they rank last in the Big Ten in most three-point shooting categories and have had trouble finding their stroke all season. Jaden Akins has been their only somewhat consistent option from deep, so it'll be crucial that he sees some success from there throughout this game. The Spartans will also have to tighten their interior defense up and focus on rebounding the ball with their core group of four big men.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Fighting Illini looked very impressive during their win over UCLA, dominating their opponents 36-23 in rebounding and leading throughout the entire game. Kasparas Jakucionis notched his second-straight game with 24 points as he's shooting a hot 47.5% from the field this season. Illinois is one of the better rebounding teams in the Big Ten this year and given how their first meeting against Michigan State went, it's clear that securing offensive boards and giving themselves second-chance opportunities will be the key to success in this game.

Expand Tweet



Freshman forward Will Riley will be looking to have another big performance as he dropped 19 points on 2-3 shooting from three in his last game against Michigan State. He's also scored double-digits in his last five consecutive games, so expect him to be a big part of their offense once again during this game. If Illinois watched Michigan State's last game, they'd be smart to employ some tactics with a zone defense to try and slow the Spartans down.

Final Michigan State-Illinois Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in rather different places since last time both sides met as Michigan State has gone on to be 3-3 since their win over Illinois. The Fighting Illini have gone 4-3 since their loss to MSU, but they're playing this game behind an impressive 11-3 record at home. Illinois has also gone 16-5 this season when billed as the betting favorites, a spot they'll be in during this game.

It's certainly easy to fade the Spartans given their recent performances, but this team is just one win away from getting back on track and contending for the Big Ten crown. I believe they'll make the adjustments necessary to fix some of their recent shooting woes as they'll need to do so on the opposing floor.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with Michigan State and the points as this game could come down to another one-score affair. Look for Jase Richardson to have another big game as he's really coming into his own as a scorer while the rest of the Michigan State side plays stern defense.

Final Michigan State-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +6.5 (-110)