Iowa hosts their last home game of the season as they play Michigan State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-Iowa prediction and pick.

Michigan State comes into the game at 24-5 on the year, and 15-3 in conference play. That places them first in the Big Ten this year. They opened the year 18-2, with the only two losses being to Kansas and Memphis. They would then lose three of their next four games but have since won five straight games. In their last game, Michigan State faced Wisconsin. Wisconsin would lead by two points at the end of the first half. Still, Michigan State would take a lead in the second half. They would go on to win the game 71-62.

Meanwhile, Iowa is just 15-14 on the year, and 6-12 in conference play. That places them in 15th in the Big Ten this year. They opened the year 7-1 before two straight losses. They would then win five of the next si games before three straight losses. Since then, they have won just three of their last ten games. In their last game, Iowa faced Northwestern. Iowa would be down by four at the end of the first half, and make it a one-point game in the second half. Still, they would not be able to make the comeback, falling in the game 68-57.

Here are the Michigan State-Iowa College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Iowa Odds

Michigan State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Iowa: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State is ranked ninth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 32nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Michigan State has been solid on the defensive end of the court. They are 32nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting tenth in opponent shooting efficiency. They have also been great against the three this year, sitting fourth in the nation against the three.

Michigan State has been led by Jaden Akins this year. He leads the team with 12.9 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this year. Jase Richardson joins him in the backcourt. Richardson is scoring 11 points per game while adding three rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Meanwhile, Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the team in assists per game this year. He has 5.6 assists per game, to go with his 6.8 points, two rebounds, and one steal per game.

In the frontcourt, Jaxon Kohler leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 7.9 rebounds per game while adding 7.9 points and 1.4 assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Coen Carr. Carr is scoring 7.8 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds per game this year.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa is ranked 73rd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 34th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 167th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 14th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 35th in shooting efficiency. Further, Iowa is third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. They have also shot well from three, sitting 25th in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Payton Sandfort leads the team in scoring and rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 16.1 points per game while adding 6.2 rebounds per game this year. Further, he adds three assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Pryce Sandfort. Sandfort comes into the game with 8.4 points per game, while adding 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Brock Harding leads the team in assists and steals per game. He comes in with 5.4 assists per game while adding 1.7 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Josh Dix. Dix comes in with 14 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and one steal per game this year.

Final Michigan State-Iowa Prediction & Pick

This is a battle of strength against strength. Michigan State has been one of the most efficient defenses all year, while Iowa has been a very efficient offense. Still, this game will be decided by the Michigan State offense. They are 62nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 97th in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Iowa is 328th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 315th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Michigan State is top 25 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage. Iowa is outside the top 275 in both categories. Take Michigan State in this one.

Final Michigan State-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -6.5 (-110)